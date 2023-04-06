CarWale
    Mahindra KUV100 NXT discontinued; XUV300 becomes entry-level SUV

    Haji Chakralwale

    - It featured a six-seater layout

    - The model’s diesel engine was discontinued in 2020

    Mahindra has pulled the plug on the KUV100 NXT in India. The entry-level SUV by the Indian automaker was launched in October 2017. Before being axed, it was available across five variants and one petrol engine option.

    Mahindra KUV100 NXT Dashboard

    The USP of the KUV100 NXT was its six-seater layout inside the cabin and a vertical dashboard-mounted gear lever. Other than that, it was well equipped with features like a seven-inch infotainment unit, a height-adjustable driver seat, electrically adjustable ORVMs, steering-mounted controls, a four-speaker sound system, a rear defogger, and more.

    Under the bonnet, the Mahindra SUV came equipped with a 1.2-litre mFalcon G80 petrol engine. It produced 82bhp and 114Nm of torque paired to a five-speed manual unit. The vehicle was also offered with a diesel mill which was later taken off the shelves after the BS6 Phase 1 rollout in 2020.

    While the model has been discontinued, here are the top three stories we did around the Mahindra KUV100 NXT:

    - Mahindra KUV100 NXT received the BS6 Phase 1 update in April 2020.

    - We drove the KUV100 NXT in 2018 and did an extensive review of the same.

    - The KUV100 Trip Edition was introduced with a CNG option in 2018.

