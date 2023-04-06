Mahindra KUV100 NXT discontinued; XUV300 becomes entry-level SUV

- It featured a six-seater layout

- The model’s diesel engine was discontinued in 2020

Mahindra has pulled the plug on the KUV100 NXT in India. The entry-level SUV by the Indian automaker was launched in October 2017. Before being axed, it was available across five variants and one petrol engine option.

The USP of the KUV100 NXT was its six-seater layout inside the cabin and a vertical dashboard-mounted gear lever. Other than that, it was well equipped with features like a seven-inch infotainment unit, a height-adjustable driver seat, electrically adjustable ORVMs, steering-mounted controls, a four-speaker sound system, a rear defogger, and more.

Under the bonnet, the Mahindra SUV came equipped with a 1.2-litre mFalcon G80 petrol engine. It produced 82bhp and 114Nm of torque paired to a five-speed manual unit. The vehicle was also offered with a diesel mill which was later taken off the shelves after the BS6 Phase 1 rollout in 2020.

