BS6 Mahindra KUV100 NXT prices start at Rs 5.54 lakh

April 21, 2020, 10:55 AM IST by Aditya Nadkarni
BS6 Mahindra KUV100 NXT prices start at Rs 5.54 lakh

- The BS6 KUV100 NXT is available only with a petrol engine

- The model is offered with five-seat and six-seat configurations

Mahindra has discreetly updated the KUV100 NXT to comply with the BS6 emission norms. The model, which is now available only with a petrol powertrain, is priced starting at 5.54 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The company will continue to offer the model in five-seat and six-seat configurations.

The BS6 Mahindra KUV100 NXT is now offered only in a six-seat format, powered by a 1.2-litre mFalcon petrol engine that produces 82bhp and 115Nm of torque. This engine is paired to a five-speed manual transmission. The diesel motor has been discontinued.

Feature highlights of the BS6 Mahindra KUV100 NXT include a seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system, reverse parking camera, keyless entry, cooled glove-box, height adjustable driver seat, steering mounted controls and 15-inch dual tone alloy wheels. The model will be offered in six mono-tone colours and two dual-tone colours.

Following are the variant-wise prices of the BS6 Mahindra KUV100 NXT:

BS6 KUV100 NXT K2 Plus: Rs 5.54 lakh

BS6 KUV100 NXT K4 Plus: Rs 6.02 lakh                 

BS6 KUV100 NXT K6 Plus: Rs 6.53 lakh

BS6 KUV100 NXT K8: Rs 7.16 lakh

  • Mahindra
  • KUV100 NXT
  • Mahindra KUV100 NXT
Mahindra KUV100 NXT Price in India

CityOn-Road Prices
Mumbai₹ 6.55 Lakh onwards
Bangalore₹ 6.78 Lakh onwards
New Delhi₹ 6.2 Lakh onwards
Pune₹ 6.55 Lakh onwards
Hyderabad₹ 6.6 Lakh onwards
Ahmedabad₹ 6.2 Lakh onwards
Chennai₹ 6.49 Lakh onwards
Kolkata₹ 6.4 Lakh onwards
Chandigarh₹ 6.23 Lakh onwards

