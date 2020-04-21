Please Tell Us Your City

Knowing your city will help us provide relevant content to you.

Sorry! No matching results found. Try again.Error Identifying Your Location.

We won't support this browser soon. For a better experience, we recommend using another browser. Learn More

Update Your Browser

You're using a version of Internet Explorer that isn't supported by CarWale.
To get a better experience, go to one of these sites and get the latest version of your preferred browser:

Google Chrome

Google Chrome

Mozilla Firefox

Mozilla Firefox

Ad
  • Home
  • News
  • Domestic Auto sales likely to drop by 25 per cent in financial year 2020-21: MG Motor India

Domestic Auto sales likely to drop by 25 per cent in financial year 2020-21: MG Motor India

April 21, 2020, 11:40 AM IST by Nikhil Puthran
289 Views
Be the first to comment
Domestic Auto sales likely to drop by 25 per cent in financial year 2020-21: MG Motor India

The entire auto industry had registered low sales in the financial year (FY) 2019-20. Now, with the start of the new financial year, Rajeev Chaba, President and Managing Director, MG Motor India, believes that the auto sales could drop by up to 25 per cent as compared to the already low base of the previous year. Speaking to the media, the top official of MG Motor issued a statement in view of the lockdown due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. 

Speaking to PTI, Rajeev Chaba said, “The worst case, as I see for the industry, is may be a 25 per cent decline this year...the best case probably is 11 per cent down.” It is believed that the industry will be down by at least 40 to 50 per cent in the months of April, May and June as the cases of the coronavirus infection will be at its peak. As per the top official from MG, from July things are likely to improve and the economy will start limping back to normal. At this point, it will be harder to generate demand as most consumers may not be in the right frame of mind and are not going to buy things like a car. 

Rajeev Chaba believes that at this point government support will be needed and stated, “Here I think the government may have to move into the next mode. Also, along with that the industry as well as government have to do something on demand stimulation so that the customers are coming to a better frame of mind and they move on to new phase of their lives.”  Hopeful of the festive season, he staetd, “Hopefully, we have come out of, the majority of the issues are over, still the virus would be there and precautions, everybody has to keep. That's the new normal. I think by festival time we would at least come back to the last year level but last year was already low base for the industry. At that low base we can come equal for the industry.' 

According to industry body SIAM, as of March 31, total vehicle sales across categories in India were down 17.96 percent at 2,15,48,494 units as against 2,62,66,179 units in 2018-19. Similarly, passenger vehicle sales were also down by 17.82 percent at 27,75,679 units in FY20 as against 33,77,389 units in FY19. 

Hoping that by 2021 things will be better for the industry, Chaba said,'I think it should start taking off from January February onwards next year. So this is how I see it.'

On steps taken by the company to endure the impact of the health crisis, Chaba said, 'We are calibrating our business. We are doing a lot of planning and forecasting what can be the various scenarios of the market in the next nine months to 12 months. Accordingly, we need to have a new cost structure in place so that we can survive.'

He, however, asserted that 'even in that worst case, we have given a pledge to our employees that we will not release or will not do a single job cut. All employees are safe in our company, because that's also part of community.'

  • MG
  • MG Hector
  • Hector
  • FaceBook Logo
  • Twitter Logo
  • Email Logo
NEW
finance banner
Need a Car Loan
Get instant online loan offers from multiple banks
Get FREE Loan Offer
Show CommentsHide Comments
Ad

MG Hector Price in India

CityOn-Road Prices
Mumbai₹ 15.07 Lakh onwards
Bangalore₹ 15.93 Lakh onwards
New Delhi₹ 14.88 Lakh onwards
Pune₹ 15.02 Lakh onwards
Hyderabad₹ 15.35 Lakh onwards
Ahmedabad₹ 14.21 Lakh onwards
Chennai₹ 15.45 Lakh onwards
Kolkata₹ 14.24 Lakh onwards
Chandigarh₹ 14.21 Lakh onwards

Popular Videos

MG Hector Explained In 2 Minutes

MG Hector Explained In 2 Minutes

It is a big day for MG India as its Hector SUV ...

86 Likes
142853 Views

MG Hector Diesel To Gokarna On A Single Tank Of Fuel

MG Hector Diesel To Gokarna On A Single Tank Of Fuel

We took the MG Hector on a road trip to Gokarna ...

364 Likes
181031 Views

Sign up for our news letter

Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe

  • Upcoming Cars

Honda New CityHonda New City

May 2020 (Tentative)

10L - ₹ 14L
Audi New Q3Audi New Q3

May 2020 (Tentative)

33L - ₹ 44L
Skoda KaroqSkoda Karoq

May 2020 (Tentative)

18L - ₹ 25L
Audi Q7 FaceliftAudi Q7 Facelift

May 2020 (Tentative)

1Cr - ₹ 1.20Cr
Honda WR-V FaceliftHonda WR-V Facelift

May 2020 (Tentative)

10L - ₹ 11L
All Upcoming Cars
Please unblock notifications

Click on the of the address bar >
Site settings > Notifications > Turn on

Buying a new Car?Leave a missed call1800 2090 230(Toll free)
Ad

Advertisement

Select your city to avail offers

Currently available only in