MG Hector Plus seven-seat variant spotted at dealerships ahead of official launch

- Expected to launch in the coming weeks

- Unlike to receive any mechanical changes

Ahead of its launch in January 2021, the upcoming MG Hector Plus seven-seater variant has begun arriving at the dealers’ stockyards. With more clear pictures of the SUV on the internet, we give you complete details of what to expect from the 2021 model.

Upfront, the fascia has been revised with an updated grille sporting a diamond stud type pattern. The lower portion of the bumper housing the headlight units have been carried over from the current generation model. On the side is one size bigger 18-inch five-spoke diamond-cut alloy wheels which were much needed on the SUV. The rear profile also looks untouched with the only noticeable change being the gloss black strip between the tail lamps.

The inside of the new Hector looks fresh with new dual-tone black and beige colour theme. The use of light colours gives the cabin an airier feel. The highlight of the model is of course the addition of the bench type seat in the second row. The Hector Plus will now be capable of seating seven occupants. New feature additions include ventilated front seats, wireless smartphone charging and new leather upholstery.

This particular sighted Hector Plus is powered by the 2.0-litre turbocharged diesel engine making 168bhp and 350Nm torque with a six-speed manual gearbox. The 1.5-litre petrol with manual and automatic transmission will also be available upon launch of the updated model. We expect the seven-seater to be launched in the coming weeks with a price revision of Rs 30,000 to Rs 60,000 over the six-seater Hector Plus variant.

Image Source