MG Motor India registers sale of 4,010 units in December 2020

- Morris Garages posts a Y-o-Y growth of 77 per cent

- The company has announced an annual maintenance shutdown until 10 January, 2021

MG Motor India has reported retail sales of 4,010 units during December 2020, recording a growth of 33 per cent compared to the same period last year. The company also recorded 77 per cent growth in total sales during the year 2020 over last year.

MG sold a total of 3,430 units under the Hector sub-brand last month, followed by 458 units of the Gloster, and 122 units of the ZS EV. In 2020, the carmaker registered a total sale of 28,162 units, including 25,834 units of the Hector, 1,243 units of the ZS EV, and 1,085 units of the Gloster. The company has also announced that it will be taking a preventive annual maintenance shutdown at its Halol manufacturing facility in Gujarat during the first 10 days of January 2021, which would affect its production in January. This coupled with lockdown restrictions could hamper the supply chain as well.

Commenting on the sales performance, Rakesh Sidana, Director, Sales, MG Motor India, said, “We have ended the year on a high note with customers continuing to choose the best-in-class premium products from MG’s stable. Going forward, we will have more excitement for the customers in January. We expect the momentum to continue as the MG brand enters more markets in 2021.”