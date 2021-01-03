CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches
    • Home
    • News
    • MG Motor India registers sale of 4,010 units in December 2020

    MG Motor India registers sale of 4,010 units in December 2020

    हिंदी में पढ़ें
    Authors Image

    Aditya Nadkarni

    7,086 Views
    MG Motor India registers sale of 4,010 units in December 2020

    - Morris Garages posts a Y-o-Y growth of 77 per cent

    - The company has announced an annual maintenance shutdown until 10 January, 2021

    MG Motor India has reported retail sales of 4,010 units during December 2020, recording a growth of 33 per cent compared to the same period last year. The company also recorded 77 per cent growth in total sales during the year 2020 over last year.

    MG sold a total of 3,430 units under the Hector sub-brand last month, followed by 458 units of the Gloster, and 122 units of the ZS EV. In 2020, the carmaker registered a total sale of 28,162 units, including 25,834 units of the Hector, 1,243 units of the ZS EV, and 1,085 units of the Gloster. The company has also announced that it will be taking a preventive annual maintenance shutdown at its Halol manufacturing facility in Gujarat during the first 10 days of January 2021, which would affect its production in January. This coupled with lockdown restrictions could hamper the supply chain as well.

    Commenting on the sales performance, Rakesh Sidana, Director, Sales, MG Motor India, said, “We have ended the year on a high note with customers continuing to choose the best-in-class premium products from MG’s stable. Going forward, we will have more excitement for the customers in January. We expect the momentum to continue as the MG brand enters more markets in 2021.”

    MG Hector Image
    MG Hector
    ₹ 12.84 Lakh onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    • MG
    • MG Hector
    • Hector
    • ZS EV
    • MG ZS EV
    • MG Hector Plus
    • Hector Plus
    • Gloster
    • MG Gloster
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
    Loading...

    Things You Shouldn't Miss

    MG Hector Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 15.21 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 16.04 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 14.84 Lakh
    Pune₹ 15.11 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 15.85 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 14.30 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 15.35 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 14.34 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 14.44 Lakh
    • mg-cars
    • other brands
    MG Hector

    MG Hector

    ₹ 12.84 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All MG-Cars

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • upcoming cars
    • popular cars
    BMW M5 Facelift

    BMW M5 Facelift

    ₹ 1.55 - 2.00 CroreEstimated Price

    When to expect - December 2020 (Tentative)
    All Upcoming Cars