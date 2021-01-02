Hyundai i20 accumulates over 35,000 bookings

- New generation Hyundai i20 was launched in November 2020

- One of the key contributors to Hyundai’s cumulative sales in December 2020

South Korean car manufacturer, Hyundai Motor had launched the new i20 in India in November 2020. The Hyundai i20, a popular name in the premium hatchback segment, has accumulated over 35,000 bookings since its launch.

The new generation Hyundai i20 is based on the global design language, ‘Sensuous Sportiness’. The premium hatchback features a parametric jewel pattern grille, LED projector headlamps, and LED DRLs which create a premium and flamboyant interest. The vehicle is equipped with projector fog lamps with air curtains to offer enhanced safety and aerodynamics. The R16 diamond cut alloy wheels and flyback chrome beltline design also add to the hatchback’s unique charm.

Mechanically, the BS6 compliant Hyundai i20 is available in two petrol and one diesel engine option. The 1.2-litre Kappa petrol engine generates 115Nm of torque at 4,200rpm. This engine is available in a five-speed manual and IVT (Intelligent Variable Transmission) option. The manual variant generates 82bhp at 6,000rpm, while the IVT option produces 86bhp at 6,000rpm.

The 1.0-litre Kappa Turbo GDi petrol engine produces 118bhp at 6,000rpm and 172Nm of torque between 1,500rpm to 4,000rpm. This engine is available in 7DCT (Dual Clutch Transmission) and iMT (Intelligent Manual Transmission) options with a fuel efficiency figure of 20.25kmpl and 20kmpl, respectively. The 1.5-litre U2 CRDi diesel engine produces 99bhp at 4,000rpm and 240Nm of torque between 1,500 to 2,750rpm. The engine comes mated to a six-speed manual transmission.