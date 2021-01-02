CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches
    • Home
    • News
    • Hyundai i20 accumulates over 35,000 bookings

    Hyundai i20 accumulates over 35,000 bookings

    Authors Image

    Nikhil Puthran

    21,554 Views
    Hyundai i20 accumulates over 35,000 bookings

    - New generation Hyundai i20 was launched in November 2020

    - One of the key contributors to Hyundai’s cumulative sales in December 2020 

    South Korean car manufacturer, Hyundai Motor had launched the new i20 in India in November 2020. The Hyundai i20, a popular name in the premium hatchback segment, has accumulated over 35,000 bookings since its launch. 

    The new generation Hyundai i20 is based on the global design language, ‘Sensuous Sportiness’. The premium hatchback features a parametric jewel pattern grille, LED projector headlamps, and LED DRLs which create a premium and flamboyant interest. The vehicle is equipped with projector fog lamps with air curtains to offer enhanced safety and aerodynamics. The R16 diamond cut alloy wheels and flyback chrome beltline design also add to the hatchback’s unique charm.

    Mechanically, the BS6 compliant Hyundai i20 is available in two petrol and one diesel engine option. The 1.2-litre Kappa petrol engine generates 115Nm of torque at 4,200rpm. This engine is available in a five-speed manual and IVT (Intelligent Variable Transmission) option. The manual variant generates 82bhp at 6,000rpm, while the IVT option produces 86bhp at 6,000rpm. 

    The 1.0-litre Kappa Turbo GDi petrol engine produces 118bhp at 6,000rpm and 172Nm of torque between 1,500rpm to 4,000rpm. This engine is available in 7DCT (Dual Clutch Transmission) and iMT (Intelligent Manual Transmission) options with a fuel efficiency figure of 20.25kmpl and 20kmpl, respectively. The 1.5-litre U2 CRDi diesel engine produces 99bhp at 4,000rpm and 240Nm of torque between 1,500 to 2,750rpm. The engine comes mated to a six-speed manual transmission.

    Hyundai i20 Image
    Hyundai i20
    ₹ 6.80 Lakh onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    • Hyundai
    • i20
    • Hyundai i20
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
    Loading...

    Things You Shouldn't Miss

    Hyundai i20 Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 7.99 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 8.26 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 7.75 Lakh
    Pune₹ 8.02 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 8.03 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 7.60 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 7.90 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 7.88 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 7.53 Lakh
    • hyundai-cars
    • other brands
    Hyundai i20

    Hyundai i20

    ₹ 6.80 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Hyundai-Cars

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • upcoming cars
    • popular cars
    BMW M5 Facelift

    BMW M5 Facelift

    ₹ 1.55 - 2.00 CroreEstimated Price

    When to expect - December 2020 (Tentative)
    All Upcoming Cars