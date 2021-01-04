CarWale
    2021 MG Hector teased ahead of official launch on 7 January

    2021 MG Hector teased ahead of official launch on 7 January

    Jay Shah

    4,856 Views
    2021 MG Hector teased ahead of official launch on 7 January

    - Upcoming facelift to receive cosmetic upgrades and feature additions

    - To be available with a seven-seat configuration

    MG Motor India has finally announced the official launch date for the 2021 Hector Plus facelift. The updated SUV with a seven-seat layout will break covers on 7 January 2021. It is expected to feature cosmetic changes and feature additions over the current generation model. The car has also started to arrive at the dealers’ stockyards and you can read about it here.

    The upcoming model is likely to get a revised front grille, redesigned 18-inch five-spoke alloy wheels, and a slightly tweaked rear profile. Feature additions to the cabin could be in the form of ventilated front seats, wireless charging, and a new black-beige colour themed dashboard and leather upholstery. The main highlight of the facelift is the bench type seat in the second row making the car comfortable for seven occupants. 

    It is speculated that the new Hector will be offered only in two variants – Super and Sharp. The engines are unlikely to receive any updates and the 1.5-litre petrol with a mild-hybrid system and the 2.0-litre diesel will continue its duties on the facelift as well. The former is expected to be mated to a six-speed manual and a DCT unit while the latter could be available only with a six-speed manual gearbox. We expect the 2021 Hector to cost Rs 30,000 to Rs 70,000 more than the current six-seat model. Stay tuned for further updates.

    MG Hector
    ₹ 12.84 Lakh onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    MG Hector Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 15.21 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 16.04 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 14.84 Lakh
    Pune₹ 15.11 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 15.85 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 14.30 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 15.35 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 14.34 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 14.44 Lakh
    MG Hector

    MG Hector

    ₹ 12.84 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
