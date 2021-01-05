CarWale
    MG Hector facelift to get Hinglish voice command; details leaked

    MG Hector facelift to get Hinglish voice command; details leaked

    हिंदी में पढ़ें
    Aditya Nadkarni

    MG Hector facelift to get Hinglish voice command; details leaked

    - The MG Hector facelift will be launched on 7 January, 2021

    - The model will feature more than 35 Hinglish voice commands

    MG Motor India is all set to launch the facelift version of the Hector SUV on 7 January, 2021. Ahead of its debut, new details of the model have been leaked, revealing an important feature update for the model.

    As seen in the leaked image, the new MG Hector facelift will get a ‘Hinglish’ voice command recognition. Sources in the know have revealed that with the help of the feature, the Hector facelift will be able to recognise and respond to more than 35 Hinglish commands that can control various car functions. A few of these functions will include “FM chalao”, “Sunroof band kar do”, and “Temperature kam kar do”.

    Visual updates to the 2021 MG Hector facelift will include a revised fascia, new grille and alloy wheels, and a tweaked rear profile. Inside, the model is expected to come equipped with ventilated front seats, wireless charging, leather upholstery, as well as black and beige upholstery.

    Engine options on the new MG Hector facelift are likely to remain unchanged. The model is currently offered with a 1.5-litre petrol engine, a 2.0-litre diesel engine, and a 1.5-litre petrol-hybrid powertrain. Transmission options could include the same six-speed manual unit and a DCT unit.

    MG Hector
    ₹ 12.84 Lakh onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
