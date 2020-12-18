CarWale
    • Discounts up to Rs 3.06 lakh on SUV cars in December 2020

    हिंदी में पढ़ें
    Aditya Nadkarni

    Automobile manufacturers have rolled out various offers on their products as the year draws to an end. Consumers can avail of benefits in the form of cash discounts, exchange bonus, loyalty discounts, and corporate discounts.

    The Mahindra Alturas G4 is available with a cash discount of Rs 2.20 lakh, an exchange bonus of Rs 50,000, a corporate discount of Rs 16,000, and accessories worth Rs 20,000. All variants of the XUV500 are offered with accessories worth Rs 20,000 while the W5 and W7 variants of the SUV receive an additional cash discount of Rs 30,000 and a corporate discount of Rs 9,000.

    Discounts on select variants of the Mahindra XUV300 include a cash discount of Rs 10,000, an exchange bonus of Rs 25,000, a corporate discount of Rs 5,000, and accessories up to Rs 6,500. The Bolero can be availed with a cash discount of Rs 6,500, an exchange bonus of Rs 10,000, and a corporate discount of Rs 6,000. Customers booking any Mahindra SUV online will receive an additional discount of Rs 3,000 on accessories.

    The Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza is offered with a cash discount of Rs 15,000, an exchange bonus of Rs 20,000, and a corporate discount of Rs 5,000. Select variants of the Renault Duster are available with a cash discount of Rs 20,000, an exchange bonus of Rs 30,000, and a corporate discount of Rs 30,000. The MG Hector can be availed with an exchange bonus of Rs 40,000, and free accessories worth Rs 25,000. 

    Discounts on the Tata Nexon include an exchange bonus of Rs 15,000 and a corporate discount up to Rs 5,000. The Harrier is offered with a cash discount of Rs 25,000, an exchange bonus of Rs 40,000, and a corporate discount of Rs 5,000. Discounts on the Toyota Urban Cruiser are limited to an exchange bonus of Rs 20,000.

