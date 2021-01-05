New Audi A4 facelift launched in India; prices starting at Rs 42.34 lakh

- The 2021 Audi A4 facelift is powered by a 188bhp 2.0-litre petrol engine

- The model is available in two variants

Audi India has launched the 2021 A4 facelift in the country, with prices starting at Rs 42.34 lakh (ex-showroom). Bookings for the model commenced last month at all authorised dealerships for an amount of Rs 2 lakh.

Under the hood, the new Audi A4 facelift is powered by a 2.0-litre TFSI petrol engine that is capable of producing 188bhp and 320Nm of torque. Transmission options will be limited to a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission, sending power to the front wheels. These figures enable the car to sprint from 0-100kmph in 7.3 seconds.

Feature highlights of the B9 Audi A4 facelift include a single-frame grille, reworked LED headlamps, redesigned LED tail lights, trapezoidal-shaped exhaust pipes, and new five-spoke alloy wheels. Inside, the model will come equipped with a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system, three-zone climate control, an updated MMI system, and ambient lighting.

The following are the variant-wise prices of the new Audi A4:

Audi A4 Premium Plus: Rs 42.34 lakh

Audi A4 Technology: Rs 46.67 lakh