    • New Audi A4 facelift launched in India; prices starting at Rs 42.34 lakh

    हिंदी में पढ़ें
    Authors Image

    Aditya Nadkarni

    15,394 Views
    - The 2021 Audi A4 facelift is powered by a 188bhp 2.0-litre petrol engine

    - The model is available in two variants

    Audi India has launched the 2021 A4 facelift in the country, with prices starting at Rs 42.34 lakh (ex-showroom). Bookings for the model commenced last month at all authorised dealerships for an amount of Rs 2 lakh.

    Under the hood, the new Audi A4 facelift is powered by a 2.0-litre TFSI petrol engine that is capable of producing 188bhp and 320Nm of torque. Transmission options will be limited to a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission, sending power to the front wheels. These figures enable the car to sprint from 0-100kmph in 7.3 seconds. 

    Feature highlights of the B9 Audi A4 facelift include a single-frame grille, reworked LED headlamps, redesigned LED tail lights, trapezoidal-shaped exhaust pipes, and new five-spoke alloy wheels. Inside, the model will come equipped with a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system, three-zone climate control, an updated MMI system, and ambient lighting.

    The following are the variant-wise prices of the new Audi A4:

    Audi A4 Premium Plus: Rs 42.34 lakh

    Audi A4 Technology: Rs 46.67 lakh

    Audi A4 Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 50.36 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 53.32 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 49.13 Lakh
    Pune₹ 50.36 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 50.79 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 47.08 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 51.21 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 47.19 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 47.82 Lakh
