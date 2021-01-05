CarWale
    • Nissan Magnite receives 32,800 bookings; company starts third shift to cater to the demand

    Nissan Magnite receives 32,800 bookings; company starts third shift to cater to the demand

    Aditya Nadkarni

    Nissan Magnite receives 32,800 bookings; company starts third shift to cater to the demand

    - Nissan Magnite recently achieved a four-star ASEAN NCAP crash test result

    - The company is increasing the production capacity of the model to reduce the waiting period

    The Nissan Magnite, a sub-four metre SUV that was launched in India last month, has received more than 32,800 bookings. The company stated that it has received more than 1.80 lakh enquiries for the model. The Magnite recently achieved a four-start rating in the ASEAN NCAP crash test, details of which are available here.

    To shorten the delivery period of the Nissan Magnite to two to three months, the plant production capacity is being increased by introducing a third shift by employing over 1,000 people to staff the manufacturing plant in addition to employing more staff at the dealerships to attend the customer requests. To know all about the price hike of the Nissan Magnite, click here.

    Speaking on the occasion, Rakesh Srivastava, Managing Director, Nissan Motor India, said, “Nissan India has reached a colossal milestone with the launch of the all-new Nissan Magnite. Our brand philosophy of keeping the customer at the centre of everything we do enables us to create a game changer with a revolutionary value proposition. Customers have given their overwhelming response with a record level of bookings and as the token of our appreciation, we would like to continue the special introductory price till further notice.”

