MG Motor India to hike prices from 1 January 2021

MG Motor India has announced a raise in price across all its models starting from 1 January, 2021. The revision will be a hike of up to 3 per cent due to the increase in the miscellaneous costs faced by the car manufacturer.

MG currently has four cars in its portfolio – Hector, ZS EV, Hector Plus, and the Gloster of which the latter three were launched just this year. The Chinese owned British car-maker further plans to widen its lineup by introducing a seven-seater version of the Hector Plus in January 2021. The details of the upcoming model can be read here.

The MG Hector is available in both 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol and a 2.0-litre turbocharged diesel engine options with the petrol one also offered in a 48V Hybrid variant with a six-speed manual and DCT transmission. The Hector Plus, meanwhile, is a six-seater SUV with captain seats based on the Hector and is available in the same engine and gearbox configurations.

The Gloster was successful to make its mark in the full-size SUV category with its muscular looks and spacious cabin. However, the SUV is sold out for the year and the deliveries of the 2,000 bookings made with the introductory price are underway. Further bookings can be made with the announced price hike of Rs one lakh and the cost might climb further in the coming month.