CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches
    • Home
    • News
    • MG Motor India to hike prices from 1 January 2021

    MG Motor India to hike prices from 1 January 2021

    Authors Image

    Jay Shah

    304 Views
    MG Motor India to hike prices from 1 January 2021

    - The price revision will be up to 3 per cent depending upon the model

    - The rise in price owes to increase in miscellaneous costs

    MG Motor India has announced a raise in price across all its models starting from 1 January, 2021. The revision will be a hike of up to 3 per cent due to the increase in the miscellaneous costs faced by the car manufacturer. 

    Left Front Three Quarter

    MG currently has four cars in its portfolio – Hector, ZS EV, Hector Plus, and the Gloster of which the latter three were launched just this year. The Chinese owned British car-maker further plans to widen its lineup by introducing a seven-seater version of the Hector Plus in January 2021. The details of the upcoming model can be read here.

    The MG Hector is available in both 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol and a 2.0-litre turbocharged diesel engine options with the petrol one also offered in a 48V Hybrid variant with a six-speed manual and DCT transmission. The Hector Plus, meanwhile, is a six-seater SUV with captain seats based on the Hector and is available in the same engine and gearbox configurations.

    Right Front Three Quarter

    The Gloster was successful to make its mark in the full-size SUV category with its muscular looks and spacious cabin. However, the SUV is sold out for the year and the deliveries of the 2,000 bookings made with the introductory price are underway. Further bookings can be made with the announced price hike of Rs one lakh and the cost might climb further in the coming month. 

    MG Hector Image
    MG Hector
    ₹ 12.84 Lakh onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    • MG
    • MG Hector
    • Hector
    • ZS EV
    • MG ZS EV
    • MG Hector Plus
    • Hector Plus
    • Gloster
    • MG Gloster
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
    Loading...

    Things You Shouldn't Miss

    MG Hector Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 15.21 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 16.04 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 14.84 Lakh
    Pune₹ 15.11 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 15.85 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 14.30 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 15.56 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 14.34 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 14.30 Lakh
    • mg-cars
    • other brands
    MG Hector

    MG Hector

    ₹ 12.84 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All MG-Cars

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • upcoming cars
    • popular cars
    BMW M5 Facelift

    BMW M5 Facelift

    ₹ 1.55 - 2.00 CroreEstimated Price

    When to expect - December 2020 (Tentative)
    All Upcoming Cars