    Seven-seat MG Hector Plus to be launched in India in January 2021

    Aditya Nadkarni

    Seven-seat MG Hector Plus to be launched in India in January 2021

    - MG Hector Plus is currently available in a six-seat variant

    - The company will hike prices across the model range next month

    MG Motor India has announced that it will introduce the seven-seat variant of the Hector Plus in January 2021. The company currently retails the six-seat version of the model in India, which was launched in July this year. We have driven the model and you can read our review here.

    Morris Garages will also undertake a price revision across its product range citing miscellaneous cost increase, details of which are available here. The price hike will range up to three per cent depending on the model and will be applicable from 1 January, 2021. The carmaker currently retails three models in India that include the MG Hector, the ZS EV, and the Gloster.

    The MG Hector and Hector Plus are available in both petrol and diesel options along with the option of a 48V hybrid variant. The petrol version is also offered with a DCT unit. The Hector is available as a five-seater while the Hector Plus is a six-seater with captain seats.

