Maruti Suzuki launches Winter Service Campaign

Maruti Suzuki India has initiated a Winter Service Campaign for its customers across the country. The camp will be held till 5 January, 2021 with an aim of providing car care and creating awareness about car maintenance in winters.

Under this initiative, the company will offer a complimentary 27-point vehicle check-up comprising of the lighting system, heating and ventilation system, battery, and brakes. Technicians will inspect the customer’s vehicle on a pre-defined checklist to ensure optimum performance during cold weather conditions. Such periodic checks ensure necessary actions for the ideal performance of the car.

The winter service campaign also lays emphasis on parts and accessories that need attention during the winter season. The use of genuine parts such as fog lamps, tail lamps, and headlamps will ensure better visibility on the roads. Customers can also choose COVID-19 prevention accessories under the health and hygiene category across the workshops.

Speaking at the pan India launch of the Winter Service campaign, Partho Banerjee, Executive Director, Service said, “Our Winter service campaign is aimed at providing a hassle-free car ownership experience to our customers during the winter season. Through our wide network of customers can avail detailed vehicle check-up along with various attractive offers.”