Top 5 hatchback launches of 2020

The year 2020 lacked excitement for the hatchback segment of the automobile industry with the only major launches being in the form of the Tata Altroz and the new Hyundai i20. Nevertheless, it is one of the most preferred class for the young as well as first-time car buyers. Here are the top five hatchbacks which entered the segment this year.

Hyundai i20

Hyundai launched the fourth-generation i20 in October at an introductory price of Rs 6.79 lakh ex-showroom, India). With the new i20, the South Korean car manufacturer has set a new benchmark for its competitors by offering a spacious cabin, feature-loaded interiors, enhanced safety, and handsome looks. It also gets two new BS6 engines - 1.0-litre turbo motor sourced from the Venue with an iMT transmission. The oil burner has also been updated with a 1.5-litre diesel with a six-speed manual gearbox. On the flip side, the premium hatchback has gotten expensive and we feel that the plastic quality inside could have been better. You can read our first-drive review of the 1.0 Turbo DCT and the 1.5 diesel manual.

Tata Altroz

Tata made its foray into the premium hatchback segment with the Altroz earlier in January this year. Underpinned by Tata’s new lighter ALFA platform, the Altroz boasts upon its striking looks and a five-star Global NCAP safety rating. With features like a flat bottom steering, rear AC vents, Harman touchscreen multimedia system, ambient lighting and at a starting price of Rs 5.44 lakh (ex-showroom), Altroz makes for a sweet deal when compared to its competition – Maruti Suzuki Baleno, Hyundai i20, Honda Jazz, and Toyota Glanza. We have driven the Altroz in both the guises and you can have a read of the 1.2 petrol and 1.5 diesel first drive review.

Honda Jazz facelift

Now many might feel that the changes made in the 2020 Honda Jazz are not substantial. That is because it does need many. It has one of the most spacious and practical cabin in the competition with the additions of new upholstery, electric sunroof and an all LED treatment for the head and tail light units. Offered only in a petrol guise, it misses out on a diesel option earlier available in the BS4 model. The price for the new Jazz begins at Rs 7.49 lakh (ex-showroom)

Volkswagen Polo TSI

Volkswagen Polo has been in the Indian market for over a decade. With no major generation upgrade for the hatchback, it did receive a new heart this year in the form of a downsized 1.0-litre TSI engine. While it lacks some of the modern age features and looks outdated, it is backed by VW’s solid build quality and is truly an involving car to drive. Available in a single Highline Plus trim with a six-speed manual and a six-speed automatic transmission, the Polo TSI retails at Rs 8 lakh (ex-showroom). Do read our first-drive review of the Volkswagen 1.0 TSI manual.

Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Turbo

The Grand i10 Nios offers a variety of engine options to pick. From 1.2-litre petrol with a CNG option to a 1.2-litre diesel, this year, however, Hyundai decided to spice things up a bit by giving the hatch a 1.0-litre turbo petrol engine directly sourced from the Venue. And the peppy engine coupled with the Nios’s generous cabin, features and agile driving capability, makes it one of the proficient offering. Unfortunately, it is available in a single Sportz trim and now with the newly introduced i20 with the same engine and multiple gearbox options, one might want to rethink upon purchasing the Nios. To read our first drive review of the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Turbo, tap here.