Hyundai Grandi10 Nios Turbo First Drive Review

Why would I avoid it?

Bobbing at high speeds, no top-end trim

Verdict

Hyundai has played well with the strategy of adding NIOS (which means 'more' in Latin) to the Grand i10 tag. Like the name suggests, the car does provide a little more than its rivals. Be it features, space, comfort, or an upmarket cabin. And now with this turbo-petrol version, it has gone a step ahead by adding to the pep and linear power delivery. Enthusiasts looking for a hot hatch will not be very pleased, but they won't hesitate in appreciating how this lively engine has improved the car's drivability. Quite an exciting compact hatchback under Rs 9 lakh on-road!

Engines and Performance

This Nios Turbo comes powered by a 1.0-litre, three-cylinder, direct injection petrol engine, unlike the 81bhp 1.2-litre, four-cylinder, petrol mill on the standard Nios. It is like the BS6 one we've seen on the Venue, but tuned to produce 99bhp and 172Nm of torque like in the Aura. It also comes mated to a five-speed manual gearbox, but doesn't get the Smart Auto AMT (automatic). Twist the key into the starter and you'll instantly appreciate this silent engine. The refinement of this motor is quite laudable and it can barely be heard at low revs.

If you've driven the regular Nios, you'll feel the apparent difference here from the word go. The standard version lacked that pep which is exactly what we get here. This one continues to rev freely till its 6,500rpm redline and power comes in linearly to keep building on to the speed. Then, it does try to make a sporty engine note post 2,500rpm and gets vocal only post the 4,000rpm mark. However, this will rarely be the case as it does the job effectively between 2,000-3,500rpm. The turbo spools up and post 1,500rpm you start to feel a good tug to push the car ahead even with moderate throttle inputs. The additional torque (58Nm over the standard car) also helps with a packed cabin and ferrying around occupants in ease. The car never feels bogged down, even with all the passengers on-board.

The clutch is light and the gearshifts are smooth as a knife sliding into a block of butter. Short and precise throws make things hassle-free, and in fact, help shifting on to a lower gear easily while quickly overtaking a vehicle. That said, it doesn't really require frequent change in gears, as with the tall gearing it can almost reach triple-digit speeds in the second gear itself. Besides, it can easily manage to stay at 100kmph in fifth gear at around 2,100rpm. And, you don't really feel the need of the sixth gear as well. There you see, it's easy to drive sanely and even responsive when putting the pedal to the metal.

Ride and Handling

There is no apparent difference between the ride quality of this Turbo and the regular Nios. This is a good thing as it also doesn't crash into potholes and clears the biggest of bumps. Its suspension continues to absorb road imperfections well at all speeds, only with a slight thud over sharp pothole edges and road joints. Yes there's some road noise at high speeds, otherwise, it does cope up well with our road conditions and maintains composure with minimum body roll. That said, it still does bob a bit over 100kmph, even though Hyundai has tried to curb the bouncy feel over undulations.

Then, its steering is quite light keeping your efforts minimum while parking. It's still a little vague at the centre and doesn’t please much with feedback. Still, it weighs up adequately with the increase in speeds and easily turns the car in the direction it is pointed at. However, the 175/60 R15 section tyres aren't the grippiest of all and induce wheel spin with every aggressive launch. There's even a tendency to understeer if pushed hard around corners. Nonetheless, the brakes are confidence-inspiring with a good bite and feel fairly progressive at the pedal.

Interior Space and Quality

The Nios sticks to its name's meaning to offer more value, more features, more space, and more excitement. This Turbo version is no different and continues to do so with the interesting design and ergonomic layout. The all-black interior isn't as bright as the grey insides of the standard Nios, but looks sporty with the red accents on dashboard, and the red piping and stitching on the seats. The single unit binnacle housing both the 5.3-inch instrument cluster and the eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system is good to look at.

Even the hexagonal patterns and textures around are a welcome change from the conventional car designs. Material quality, fit and finish is admirable for it to look and feel the most upmarket cabin in its class. It's also a spacious one offering adequate space for occupants in both rows with good all-round visibility. You can set a perfect driving position thanks to various adjustments, including seat-height setting. Even the seats are comfortable with adequate support and sufficient recline for the backrest. What's more, the cabin also boasts of many nifty storage and stowage places to cater to varying needs of passengers.

Features and Safety

By now you must have known, the Nios is bigger than the Grandi10 and is packed with more equipment too. Do note that the top-spec Asta variant comes with all the bells and whistles. However, this Nios Turbo is only available in the Sportz variant and as a result you lose out on some minor details. These include a button start, leather wrapped steering wheel, headlight height adjuster, rear wiper, chrome door handles, and just one 12V power outlet instead of the two in the other top-end versions.

Still it remains to be a highly-equipped vehicle with more than what its competitors have to offer. It boasts of an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system paired to an ARKAMYS sound system and a part-digital instrument cluster with a multi-information display. Then, there's wireless charging, smartphone connectivity with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a cooled glove-box, fast-charging USB slots, and so on.

Furthermore, automatic climate control, rear AC vents, engine start/stop button, keyless entry, three-spoke multifunction steering wheel, premium seat upholstery, driver side height adjustment, and electrically adjustable and folding outside mirrors are all to add to the comfort and convenience. Also, as far as safety goes, the Nios boasts of ABS with EBD, dual airbags, rear parking sensors, driver and passenger seatbelt reminder and pre-tensioners, and even a speed alert system as standard. You see, it's quite a long list!

Conclusion

From the looks of it Hyundai has covered all bases with the Nios Turbo and indeed owners will not have any big complaints then. The Hyundai Nios, in general, was already a well-rounded package with its quirky styling, smooth refined engines, and a feature-packed cabin with good fit and finish. And despite this Sportz Turbo trim missing some features from the Asta, its reasonably feature-packed and a notch above what its rivals have. Sure, it might not be the most comfortable for long-distance touring, especially for rear occupants, but it still is a good city-friendly car. And with this power-packed engine, you get a punchy driving experience at a starting ex-showroom price of Rs 7.68 lakh. Nothing else in this segment offers quite such a promising deal!

Pictures by Kaustubh Gandhi