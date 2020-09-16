Renault Triber AMT: Pros and Cons

The Renault Triber AMT is essentially the automatic iteration of the carmaker's smart seven-seater. This vehicle was earlier available only as a manual variant, but now gets an optional five-speed AMT (automated manual transmission) gearbox for clutch-less gearshifts. We tested it recently and here's what's good and what's not so good about the car.

Positives

1. Automatic convenience

The biggest change, more of a much-needed addition, comes in the form of this afore-mentioned AMT unit. It gets a traffic assist function which is otherwise called a crawl/creep system as well. When in drive mode, it allows the car creep ahead slowly without pressing the accelerator. This also helps the car not roll backward on an upward incline. All of which means the driver has less things to take care of to move ahead. The gearbox is quite responsive and even if the gearshifts do not feel seamless, they don't induce an irritating jerk. And if the throttle inputs are modulated smartly, without hard stepping on the gas pedal, it transforms in to a quiet and relaxed drive as well. Convenient and hassle-free!

2. More spacious than you expect

The Triber is a sub-four-metre vehicle. And with all such vehicles we have seen that the car gets a compact footprint but ends up having a cramped cabin. However, that's not the case with the Triber. It's great on space for a sub-four-metre as Renault has managed to carve out the maximum they could. Slim seats and a raised roof towards the rear has further made it a roomy cabin and highly adjustable seats allow the users to adjust space inside according to their requirements.

3. Feature-packed

This top-spec RXZ AMT makes a value-for-money buy due to the many features it gets at this price. There's key-less entry, digital instrument cluster, start-stop button, projector headlamps with LED DRLs, styled flex wheels, rear camera with sensors, rear defogger with washer and wiper, and many more. Even in terms of safety, it offers two side airbags in the front in addition to the standard dual airbags.

4. Practical

The cabin will also be appreciated by occupants for it being high on practicality. It has air-con vents in all rows to aid dissipation of air uniformly. Then, there's adequate seat support with adjustments to slide and even recline the backrest. What's more, the tumble and fold function of the second row seats adds to convenience and a completely removable third row further adds to flexibility. Every passenger is pampered with adequate space, a good view of the surroundings, and storage spaces designed to suffice most needs.

5. Good storage options

In fact, by large this is one of the few small cars to offer a wide variety of storage and stowage slots. And these come in different sizes to be able to hold your phone, wallet, a small diary, and bottles of different sizes. Apart from two glove boxes, it even gets a smart cooled centre storage to keep small bottles at slightly cooler temperatures. Then, of course, with the third row of seats folded, you get a huge boot space of 625 litres, which again can be adjusted according to the size and shape of the luggage.

Negatives

1. Not a perfect seven-seater

Even if the car has the ability to house and ferry seven people, there's always one question that will pop up. How will it accommodate luggage needs for seven occupants on-board? A measly 84 litres with all rows up is good enough only for two soft bag-packs or so. But if your primary need isn't for seven passengers, it can still manage stuff for six with one seat in the third row folded.

2. Petrol only

Powered by a 1.0-litre ENERGY petrol engine, the Triber AMT produces 72bhp at 6,250rpm and 96Nm of torque at 3,500rpm. It's not half-hearted to provide good drivability and usability in the city. However, when it comes to hauling people and cargo, this one leaves an urge of having a stronger engine that packs a punch. And yes, the constant need of shifting gears in the manual is being taken well care of by the AMT here. Yet, that torquey nature of a diesel good enough to move an MPV is missed and makes this three-cylinder petrol look under-powered. A diesel would have also meant higher fuel efficiency than a petrol, giving buyers a frugal option for long journeys.

