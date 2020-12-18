Jeep Compass facelift launch likely in January 2021; unofficial bookings open

- Jeep Compass facelift bookings unofficially open for an amount of Rs 51,000

- Deliveries of the model are expected to begin in February

Jeep unveiled the Compass facelift at the Guangzhou Auto Show earlier this year. The model receives subtle updates to the exterior design and new features compared to the outgoing version. Now, Jeep India is preparing for the launch of the facelifted Compass, which, according to our dealer sources, will take place in the third week of January 2021. A few dealerships have commenced unofficial bookings for the model for an amount of Rs 51,000. Deliveries of the Jeep Compass facelift are expected to begin in February next year.

Engine options on the Jeep Compass facelift are likely to be unchanged and could hence include the same 1.4-litre turbo-petrol engine and 2.0-litre diesel engine. Transmission options might be carried over as well, with options such as a six-speed manual unit as standard, as well as a seven-speed DCT unit for the petrol motor and a nine-speed torque converter unit for the diesel motor.

Changes to the exterior of the new Jeep Compass facelift could include a chrome finish for the seven-slat grille, sleeker headlamps with integrated LED DRLs, redesigned front bumper, silver skid plates, new alloy wheels, and squared wheel arches.

Inside, the 2021 Jeep Compass facelift is expected to receive updates in the form of a new 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a 10.25-inch fully digital instrument cluster, refreshed centre console, and wireless charging.