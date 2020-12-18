CarWale
    Nissan Magnite interior accessories list revealed

    Nissan Magnite interior accessories list revealed

    Jay Shah

    Nissan Magnite interior accessories list revealed

    - Preset Tech pack costs Rs 38,698

    - Individual accessories and merchandise can be opted for separately

    Nissan’s Magnite has been getting all the attention it has been craving from the Indian car buyers. With a smart introductory price of Rs 4.99 lakh (ex-showroom) up to 31 December 2020, it is accumulating strong demand with over 5,000 bookings and 50,000 enquiries. Previously, we gave you details of the exterior accessories which can be opted for the Magnite. This time, we provide the particulars of the interior add-ons you can avail of.

    Nissan Magnite Dashboard

    Enhancing the comfort quotient of the car, there are five types of leather seat covers on offer in colour combination of red, black and silver. One can also have the multi-functional steering wheel stitched in leather. There are magnetic sunshades available for all four windows and the rear windscreen too. As for the mats, Nissan offers them in PVC, carpet, and 3D design with a separate one available for the boot area. 

    Nissan Magnite Front Row Seats

    Nissan also has the Tech pack available for Rs 38,698 laid out with wireless charging, puddle lamps, ambient mood lighting, air purifier, illuminated scuff plates and stereo speakers from JBL. The Tech pack makes for a sensible selection for the buyers going for the lower or mid-spec variants of the Magnite. Besides the accessories, the official merchandise from the brand includes a tissue box, keychain, gel and paper air freshener, dual port mobile charger, and different deity idols to choose from. 

    The price-wise list of all the interior accessories and merchandise is listed below:

    Carpet Mat Black – Rs 1,399

    PVC MAT Cabin – Rs 999

    3D Mat Cabin – Rs 2,799

    Magnetic Sunshade Side Window (4 pcs.) – Rs 2,999

    Magnetic Sunshade Rear Windshield – Rs 1,499

    Steering Wheel Cover – Rs 599

    Black & Red Premium Design Seat Cover (W/O Armrest) - Rs 6,999

    Black & Red Premium Design Seat Cover (60:40 with AR) – Rs 6,999

    Black & Red Elegant Design Seat Cover (W/O Armrest) - Rs 6,999

    Black & Red Elegant Design Seat Cover (60:40 with AR) - Rs 6,999

    Black & Silver Elegant Seat Cover (W/O Armrest) - Rs 6,999

    Black & Silver Elegant Seat Cover (60:40 with AR) - Rs 6,999

    Black Universal Seat Cover (W/O Armrest) - Rs 6,999

    Black Universal Seat Cover (60:40 with AR) - Rs 6,999

    Black & Red Bold Design Seat cover (W/O Armrest) - Rs 7,499

    Black & Red Bold Design Seat cover (60:40 with AR) - Rs 7,499

    Seat Belt Pad & Neck Rest – Rs 999

    Cushion Pillow - Rs 899         

    Dual Port Mobile Charger - Rs 999

    Gel Freshener - Rs 297

    Gel Perfume (60G) - Rs 99

    Paper Air Freshener – Rs 92

    Keychain Nissan – Rs 110

    Ownership Folder - Rs 295

    Tissue Box Nissan – Rs 70

    Car Frame Acrylic God / Goddess – Rs 250

