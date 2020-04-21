Mahindra channelises CSR funds through HOPE initiative

- A new program to aid the driver community

- New initiative will help drivers financially

- Funds being transferred to buy essential items

Mahindra Logistics Limited (MLL), which is a part of the Mahindra Group, has launched HOPE (Helping Our People during Emergencies) amidst this lockdown due to the Coronavirus pandemic. This initiative will aid drivers financially and help them battle against the COVID-19 outbreak.

Currently, all state borders in India are shut due to the ongoing lockdown. As a result, more than 30 per cent of the commercial vehicles are stranded on roads across the country. It’s not only these drivers that ferry goods who need urgent support, but also those who drive taxis and work for the ride-sharing companies. All of these drivers and their families are in immediate need of cash for food and other basic facilities. This new HOPE initiative plans to do just that.

Mahindra Logistics is transferring Rs 3,500 to each driver's account through this HOPE initiative. They can buy essentials for their family with this money during this lockdown. What's more, MLL also plans to provide these drivers with additional relief like health insurance cover and create a loan guaranteeing model. It will also try to leverage government schemes for them.

Otherwise, MLL is already using digital channels in strengthening the healthcare professionals’ abilities to respond and provide support to the affected families. Now, it has tied up with a social enterprise named Samhita Social Ventures and also a financial lending tech platform called SuperMoney. This partnership will enable the smooth flow of channelising CSR funds and providing economic support to drivers and their family members severely impacted by this lockdown.