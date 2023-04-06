2023 Kia Seltos facelift spied; to get sequential turn indicators

- To be launched in India in July 2023

- Most likely to get ADAS features

It is no secret that Kia is working on the facelift version of the Seltos SUV. The Seltos is the volume gainer for the brand that also marked the debut of Kia in India and has been around since August 2019. Now, the recent spy pictures that have surfaced on the web reveal new details of the Seltos facelift version.

As seen in the pictures, the higher variants of the Seltos are likely to get sequential turn indicators. The lower variants, however, are most likely to continue with the standard ones. Besides this, the test mules spotted were cloaked with sheets masking the revised front and rear bumpers.

The Seltos facelift is already on sale in several international markets and based on that we can say that the India-spec variant will be equipped with new headlamp clusters and revised daytime running lights that protrudes into the grille. The tail lamps will also be redesigned and adjoined by an illuminated light stripe.

New Kia Seltos: Expected features

Previous spotting of the SUV has also hinted that it could get ADAS features, an electronic parking brake, a 360-degree camera, and new dual-tone alloy wheels for the top-spec variant. The digital instrument cluster from the Carens is also likely to make its way into the new Seltos.

Upon its launch in July this year, the Seltos will strengthen its rivalry against the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Toyota Hyryder, Skoda Kushaq, Volkswagen Taigun, and its DNA cousin, the Hyundai Creta.

Image Source