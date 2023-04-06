Toyota Innova Hycross waiting period in India extends up to 26 months

- Available in two powertrain options

- Can be had in five variants

Since its launch in December 2022, the Toyota Innova Hycross has been a success in the Indian market, drawing in good sales for the manufacturer. With the increasing demand and overwhelming response, the MPV now attracts a high waiting period in the country.

The Toyota Innova Hycross Hybrid currently commands the highest waiting period in the Toyota family which stretches up to 26 months from the date of booking. On the other hand, interested buyers looking for the petrol variant will have to wait for six to seven months depending upon the variant and the colour.

The Hycross can be had in five trims including G, GX, VX, ZX, and ZX(O). Customers can choose from seven exterior hues namely Super White, Platinum Pearl White, Silver Metallic, Attitude Black Mica, Sparkling Black Pearl Crystal Shine, Avant Garde Bronze Metallic, and Blackish Ageha Glass Flake.

Under the hood, the MPV is powered by a 2.0-litre petrol engine and a 2.0-litre hybrid petrol engine. The former produces 150bhp and 187Nm of torque while the latter develops an additional 111bhp and 206Nm of torque. The transmission duties are handled by a CVT unit and an e-CVT unit.