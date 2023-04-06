CarWale
    Kia Sonet facelift spotted testing; India launch later this year

    Aditya Nadkarni

    729 Views
    - Facelifted Sonet confirmed for a launch in India in December 2023

    - Will get significant cosmetic updates

    Fresh off the launch of its BS6 Phase-2 compliant range, Kia India is set to introduce updated versions of select models later this year. One of these refreshed versions will be the Sonet facelift, spy images of which have recently surfaced on the web.

    Kia Sonet Facelift Left Rear Three Quarter

    As seen in the spy images here, the Kia Sonet facelift will get a comprehensive update when it comes to the exterior design. The test mule hints at the tweaked front and rear bumpers, and various new elements such as the headlamps, fog lights, grille, and alloy wheels. An interesting fact is that the unit in question here also sported Apollo tyres. Also up for offer will be new LED tail lights that are reminiscent of the Seltos facelift, an upcoming model that was recently spotted on Indian roads.

    Kia Sonet Facelift Right Front Three Quarter

    Details regarding the changes to the interior of the Sonet facelift remain unknown at the moment, although it could include new upholstery, trims, and minor feature additions. With the Nexon facelift set to receive ADAS in the coming months, this feature cannot be ruled out at the moment.

    Kia Sonet Facelift Rear View

    Under the hood, the facelifted Sonet is expected to soldier on with the same 1.2-litre NA petrol engine, 1.0-litre turbo-petrol motor, and 1.5-litre diesel mill, all of which were recently updated to comply with the RDE norms. We have already confirmed that the Sonet facelift, which will rival the Maruti Brezza, Tata Nexon, Hyundai Venue, and XUV300, will be launched in December this year.

    Kia Sonet Facelift Image
    Kia Sonet Facelift
    ₹ 8.00 - 15.00 Lakh
    Estimated Price
