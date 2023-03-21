BS6 Phase 2 Kia Sonet launched; priced in India from Rs. 7.79 lakh

- 2023 Sonet gets a higher power output for the diesel variants

- ISG feature available as standard across the range

Kia India has officially launched the RDE-compliant Sonet in the country, with prices in India starting at Rs. 7.79 lakh (ex-showroom). Compared to the outgoing version, the MY23 model gets numerous updates across the variant lineup, details of which we were the first to get our hands on.

2023 Kia Sonet engine and transmission

Under the hood, the 1.2-litre NA petrol motor and 1.0-litre turbo-petrol motor have now been updated to comply with the BS6 Phase 2 and RDE norms. On the other hand, the 1.5-litre WGT diesel motor has been replaced with a 1.5-litre VGT mill, and the six-speed manual transmission makes way for a six-speed iMT unit.

New Kia Sonet features and design

While the design of the updated Sonet remains unchanged over its predecessor, the model now gets additional features in the form of an Idle Stop and Go (ISG) system, Isofix mounts for the seats, and adjustable rear headrests as standard across the range. The Electronic Stability Control (ESC) feature will now be available in each diesel-powered version of the sub-four metre SUV. Also up for offer is the Kia Connect Skill for Amazon Alexa, which gives access to a range of features.

MY23 Kia Sonet variants, rivals, and prices

The refreshed Sonet is offered in HTE, HTK, HTK+, HTX, HTX+, GTX+, and X-Line. Rivals to the model include the Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Hyundai Venue, Mahindra XUV300, Renault Kiger, and Nissan Magnite. The 2023 Sonet is priced between Rs. 7.79 lakh and Rs. 14.89 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom)