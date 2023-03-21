CarWale
    Kia EV5 Concept unveiled globally

    Jay Shah

    Kia EV5 Concept unveiled globally

    - Slots below the Kia EV9

    - Gets full-length panoramic sunroof that doubles up as solar panels

    In under a week of unveiling the near production-spec version of the Kia EV9, the automaker has revealed its third electric vehicle concept, the EV5. Slotted below the flagship EV9, the EV5 follows the same design philosophy but is smaller and has a five-seat layout.

    Kia EV9 Right Side View

    While the technical specifications of the EV5 Concept are not known yet, it will go on sale in China later this year and is expected to be brought to other international markets by 2024. The EV5 follows the same ‘Digital Tiger Face’ with a closed-off front fascia and a split headlamp setup. Towards the side, the EV5 is shod with 21-inch aerodynamic wheels and flush-fitting door handles. Further, it gets its elder sibling’s tall stance with thick plastic cladding and aggressive cuts and creases that lend it an imposing presence. 

    Kia EV9 Right Rear Three Quarter

    The rear profile is slightly different as compared to the EV9. The EV5 gets low-set LED tail lamps that taper to the centre of the boot. The bumper gets a massive skid plate and a protruding spoiler completes the look. 

    Kia EV9 Dashboard

    Inside, the cabin of the EV5 follows a minimalistic approach. The square steering wheel commands the digital instrument cluster which shares the binnacle with a large touchscreen infotainment system. However, the centre console is not fixed to the dashboard. Then, the floor is flat, courtesy to the battery pack underneath it. 

    Kia EV9 Front Row Seats

    The EV5 has swivelling seats, rear-hinged doors, and no B-pillar. To create a perfect ambience, the full-length panoramic sunroof also doubles up as a solar panel and the cabin emphasises on sustainability with the use of recycled materials for seats, doors, and headliners. 

    Presently, Kia only retails the EV6 in India and we expect the brand to bring the EV5 and EV9 to Indian shores sometime next year. 

