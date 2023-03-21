CarWale
    New Hyundai Verna gathers over 8,000 bookings

    Haji Chakralwale

    New Hyundai Verna gathers over 8,000 bookings

    - Bookings are open for Rs. 25,000

    - Offered with two powertrains and four variants options

    Hyundai launched the all-new Verna in the Indian market today, at an introductory starting price of Rs. 10.90 lakh (ex-showroom). The mid-size sedan has received a much-needed update after a long while. Moreover, the automaker has registered over 8,000 bookings of the new 2023 Hyundai Verna.

    Hyundai Verna Left Rear Three Quarter

    The new Verna is available with two powertrain options and in four variants across nine colour themes. Under the hood, the sedan gets a 1.5-litre NA petrol and a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol motor. The former generates 113bhp and 144Nm of torque, while the latter develops 158bhp and 253Nm of peak torque. For the transmissions, it gets a six-speed manual unit, an iVT unit, and a seven-speed DCT gearbox.

    Hyundai Verna Dashboard

    In terms of features, the new Verna gets some segment-first features like front parking sensors, switchable controls for infotainment and climate control, and heated front seats. It also comes loaded with features such as a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment unit, an all-digital instrument cluster, automatic climate control, ambient lighting, a wireless charger, ventilated seats, a sunroof, level 2 ADAS, eight-speaker Bose-sourced music system, and more.

    Hyundai Verna Right Front Three Quarter

    The 2023 Hyundai Verna gets seven monotone colour options, including Atlas White, Typhoon Silver, Fiery Red, Titan Grey, Abyss Black, Tellurian Brown, and Starry Night. And the turbo variants get two dual-tone colour choices, including Atlas White with Abyss Black and Fiery Red with Abyss Black.

