Kia India to become EV production hub for emerging markets

- The production-ready version of the EV3 likely to roll out in India

-Expected to export vehicles to ASEAN regions

As a part of its EV day announcements on October 12, Kia announced that it would be setting up an EV production facility in India. This facility would produce specific electric vehicles for emerging markets. Kia has also said that India will be one of its markets where EV-specific showrooms and facilities will be established.

In terms of the budget EV, for India at least, we know that the recently unveiled EV3 concept will be the basis for the electric Seltos and the three-row electric Carens. From a strategy point of view, it would make sense to have an electric version of the Sonet to take on the likes of the Mahindra XUV400 and the Tata Nexon EV.

Kia has already revealed a full range of vehicles for its EV lineup along the lines of the EV2 hatchback, EV3 small SUV, EV4 sedan, EV5 SUV, EV6 crossover, and the top-spec EV9 three-row SUV. In India, it currently sells the EV6 hatchback, which is priced in the range of Rs. 60.95 lakh to Rs. 65.95 lakh.