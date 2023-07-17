India-bound Kia EV9 electric SUV: What to expect

- Kia EV9 is the carmaker's flagship electric SUV

- Will compete with the BMW iX

Kia EV9 launch strategy

Kia is planning to launch the EV9 electric SUV in India by next year. This EV strategy for the Indian market includes a top-down approach, beginning with the launch of the EV9 electric SUV in 2024. Here's all that we can expect from the carmaker's flagship electric SUV.

Exterior styling of the Kia EV9

After we saw the concept form of the EV9 at this year's Auto Expo, the production version was unveiled globally in March. The SUV is built on the E-GMP platform and boasts a stylish fascia with a huge blanked-off grille. It gets vertical LED headlamps that incorporate LED daytime running lights. In line with this design trait, the vehicle features similar LED taillights. The other noteworthy features include flush-fitting door handles and squared-off wheel arches. The SUV now rides on 21-inch wheels as against the 23-inch alloys seen on the concept.

Kia EV9’s interior

The EV9 is a three-row SUV that boasts a modern and futuristic interior. For example, the tastefully designed dashboard gets a clean design with a four-spoke steering wheel. Yet, it gets a large screen that houses a digital instrument cluster and a touchscreen infotainment system.

Electric powertrain and range of the Kia EV9

Kia offers the EV9 with three powertrain options in the international market. The EV9 RWD uses a single 215bhp producing motor and a 76.1kWh battery that offers a range of 358km. On the other hand, the long-range variant comes with a 99.8kWh battery offering a driving range of 541km. The electric SUV also boasts a dual-motor setup with a combined output of 380bhp.

Launch timeline and price of the Kia EV9

This early announcement of the Kia EV9 launch gives us a basic timeline of the EV coming to the Indian market. The official launch date is yet to be announced when its variant-wise specifications and price will be revealed. We can expect the BMW iX competitor to cost over a crore in rupees when launched here.