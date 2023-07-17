CarWale
    AD

    Maruti Fronx CNG to get six airbags as standard?

    Authors Image

    Aditya Nadkarni

    13,537 Views
    Maruti Fronx CNG to get six airbags as standard?

    - Fronx CNG prices in India start at Rs. 8.41 lakh

    - The model range could get six airbags across all variants

    Fronx CNG launch timeline and base variant price

    Maruti Suzuki introduced the Fronx CNG in the country last week, with prices starting at Rs. 8.41 lakh (ex-showroom). The petrol variants are priced in India from Rs. 7.46 lakh (ex-showroom).

    Fronx revised safety feature list

    Right Rear Three Quarter

    According to leaked documents, the Maruti Fronx CNG version could soon get six airbags in both the variants that it is currently offered in, including Sigma and Delta. Both these versions are currently offered only with dual airbags as standard. With this update, we can even expect the petrol versions to get six airbags in the Sigma, Delta, and Delta+ variants, thus becoming a standard offering across the model range. The Baleno-based Coupe SUV is offered in five variants and eight colours, the variant-wise features of which are detailed on our website.

    Maruti Fronx engine and specifications

    Under the hood, the 2023 Fronx is powered by a 1.2-litre petrol motor with an output of 89bhp and 113Nm of torque, while the CNG version generates 76bhp and 98.5Nm of torque. Also up for offer is a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine that develops 99bhp and 148Nm of torque. Transmission options for the Fronx range include a five-speed manual unit, an AMT unit, and a six-speed torque converter automatic unit. We have driven the Fronx and our review is now live on the website.

    Maruti Suzuki Fronx Image
    Maruti Suzuki Fronx
    Rs. 7.47 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    India-bound Kia EV9 electric SUV: What to expect
     Next 
    Kia Seltos facelift HTX mid-variant reaches dealerships in India

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Maruti Suzuki Fronx Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    Maruti Ciaz 1.5 Diesel Engine Performance Explained
    youtube-icon
    Maruti Ciaz 1.5 Diesel Engine Performance Explained
    By CarWale Team05 Sep 2019
    6729 Views
    33 Likes
    Five labours of the Maruti Suzuki Swift...
    youtube-icon
    Five labours of the Maruti Suzuki Swift...
    By CarWale Team21 Jun 2018
    17256 Views
    60 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • COMPACT SUVS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Hyundai Exter
    Hyundai Exter
    Rs. 6.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    10th JUL
    Renault Kiger
    Renault Kiger
    Rs. 6.50 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Nexon
    Tata Nexon
    Rs. 7.80 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Brezza
    Maruti Brezza
    Rs. 8.29 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai Venue
    Hyundai Venue
    Rs. 7.72 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Punch
    Tata Punch
    Rs. 6.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra Bolero
    Mahindra Bolero
    Rs. 9.78 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra XUV300
    Mahindra XUV300
    Rs. 8.41 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Compact SUV Cars
    BMW X5
    BMW X5
    Rs. 93.90 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    14th JUL
    Hyundai Exter
    Hyundai Exter
    Rs. 6.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    10th JUL
    Maruti Suzuki Invicto
    Maruti Invicto
    Rs. 24.79 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    5th JUL
    Mercedes-Benz AMG SL55 Roadster
    Mercedes-Benz AMG SL55 Roadster
    Rs. 2.35 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mercedes-Benz G-Class
    Mercedes-Benz G-Class
    Rs. 2.55 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    BMW M2
    BMW M2
    Rs. 98.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Jimny
    Maruti Jimny
    Rs. 12.74 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    BMW Z4
    BMW Z4
    Rs. 89.30 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Audi Q8 e-tron
    Audi Q8 e-tron

    Rs. 1.10 - 1.40 CroreEstimated Price

    18th Aug 2023Expected Launch

    Notify me

    Volvo C40 Recharge
    Volvo C40 Recharge

    Rs. 59.00 - 60.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Aug 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Notify me

    Kia Seltos Facelift
    Kia Seltos Facelift

    Rs. 11.00 - 19.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Aug 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Notify me

    Kia KA4 (Carnival)
    Kia KA4 (Carnival)

    Rs. 32.00 - 37.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Aug 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Notify me

    Nissan X-Trail
    Nissan X-Trail

    Rs. 26.00 - 32.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Aug 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Notify me

    Force Motors Five-door Gurkha
    Force Motors Five-door Gurkha

    Rs. 15.50 - 16.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Aug 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Notify me

    Honda Elevate
    Honda Elevate

    Rs. 10.00 - 17.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Sep 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Notify me

    Mercedes-Benz 2023 GLC
    Mercedes-Benz 2023 GLC

    Rs. 65.00 - 75.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Sep 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Notify me

    View All Upcoming Cars
    AD
    • maruti suzuki-cars
    • other brands
    Maruti Suzuki Invicto
    Maruti Invicto
    Rs. 24.79 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    5th JUL
    Maruti Suzuki Fronx
    Maruti Fronx
    Rs. 7.47 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Baleno
    Maruti Baleno
    Rs. 6.61 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Maruti Suzuki-Cars

    Maruti Suzuki Fronx Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    MumbaiRs. 8.66 Lakh
    BangaloreRs. 9.00 Lakh
    DelhiRs. 8.54 Lakh
    PuneRs. 8.71 Lakh
    HyderabadRs. 9.03 Lakh
    AhmedabadRs. 8.40 Lakh
    ChennaiRs. 8.59 Lakh
    KolkataRs. 8.71 Lakh
    ChandigarhRs. 8.20 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Maruti Ciaz 1.5 Diesel Engine Performance Explained
    youtube-icon
    Maruti Ciaz 1.5 Diesel Engine Performance Explained
    By CarWale Team05 Sep 2019
    6729 Views
    33 Likes
    Five labours of the Maruti Suzuki Swift...
    youtube-icon
    Five labours of the Maruti Suzuki Swift...
    By CarWale Team21 Jun 2018
    17256 Views
    60 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Maruti Fronx CNG to get six airbags as standard?