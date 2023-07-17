Maruti Fronx CNG to get six airbags as standard?

- Fronx CNG prices in India start at Rs. 8.41 lakh

- The model range could get six airbags across all variants

Fronx CNG launch timeline and base variant price

Maruti Suzuki introduced the Fronx CNG in the country last week, with prices starting at Rs. 8.41 lakh (ex-showroom). The petrol variants are priced in India from Rs. 7.46 lakh (ex-showroom).

Fronx revised safety feature list

According to leaked documents, the Maruti Fronx CNG version could soon get six airbags in both the variants that it is currently offered in, including Sigma and Delta. Both these versions are currently offered only with dual airbags as standard. With this update, we can even expect the petrol versions to get six airbags in the Sigma, Delta, and Delta+ variants, thus becoming a standard offering across the model range. The Baleno-based Coupe SUV is offered in five variants and eight colours, the variant-wise features of which are detailed on our website.

Maruti Fronx engine and specifications

Under the hood, the 2023 Fronx is powered by a 1.2-litre petrol motor with an output of 89bhp and 113Nm of torque, while the CNG version generates 76bhp and 98.5Nm of torque. Also up for offer is a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine that develops 99bhp and 148Nm of torque. Transmission options for the Fronx range include a five-speed manual unit, an AMT unit, and a six-speed torque converter automatic unit. We have driven the Fronx and our review is now live on the website.