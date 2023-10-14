Nissan Magnite AMT on-road prices in top 10 cities in India

- Magnite AMT ex-showroom prices start at Rs. 6.50 lakh
- Nissan recently introduced the Magnite Kuro Edition
Nissan India recently introduced two updates to the Magnite range - a special Kuro Edition and an AMT transmission. We have covered the on-road prices of the Magnite Kuro Edition and you can read about it on our website. Let us now take a closer look at the prices of the Magnite AMT.
The following are the variant-wise prices (on-road) of the Magnite AMT in the top 10 cities of India:
|City
|Base variant (Magnite XE AMT)
|Top variant (Magnite XV Premium AMT)
|Mumbai
|Rs. 7.62 lakh
|Rs. 10.40 lakh
|Bengaluru
|Rs. 7.81 lakh
|Rs. 10.65 lakh
|Delhi
|Rs. 7.38 lakh
|Rs. 10.06 lakh
|Hyderabad
|Rs. 7.80 lakh
|Rs. 10.64 lakh
|Pune
|Rs. 7.62 lakh
|Rs. 10.40 lakh
|Ahmedabad
|Rs. 7.19 lakh
|Rs. 9.81 lakh
|Lucknow
|Rs. 7.40 lakh
|Rs. 10.10 lakh
|Indore
|Rs. 7.40 lakh
|Rs. 10.10 lakh
|Chennai
|Rs. 7.55 lakh
|Rs. 10.30 lakh
|Kolkata
|Rs. 7.54 lakh
|Rs. 10.29 lakh
The Nissan Magnite AMT is offered in four trims – XE, XL, XV, and XV Premium. It is powered by a 1.0-litre, three-cylinder, NA petrol engine developing 71bhp and 96Nm of torque. Apart from an AMT unit, this engine is also available with a five-speed manual transmission.