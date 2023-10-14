Nissan Magnite AMT on-road prices in top 10 cities in India

Magnite AMT ex-showroom prices start at Rs. 6.50 lakh

Nissan recently introduced the Magnite Kuro Edition

Nissan India recently introduced two updates to the Magnite range - a special Kuro Edition and an AMT transmission. We have covered the on-road prices of the Magnite Kuro Edition and you can read about it on our website. Let us now take a closer look at the prices of the Magnite AMT.

The following are the variant-wise prices (on-road) of the Magnite AMT in the top 10 cities of India:

City Base variant (Magnite XE AMT) Top variant (Magnite XV Premium AMT) Mumbai Rs. 7.62 lakh Rs. 10.40 lakh Bengaluru Rs. 7.81 lakh Rs. 10.65 lakh Delhi Rs. 7.38 lakh Rs. 10.06 lakh Hyderabad Rs. 7.80 lakh Rs. 10.64 lakh Pune Rs. 7.62 lakh Rs. 10.40 lakh Ahmedabad Rs. 7.19 lakh Rs. 9.81 lakh Lucknow Rs. 7.40 lakh Rs. 10.10 lakh Indore Rs. 7.40 lakh Rs. 10.10 lakh Chennai Rs. 7.55 lakh Rs. 10.30 lakh Kolkata Rs. 7.54 lakh Rs. 10.29 lakh

The Nissan Magnite AMT is offered in four trims – XE, XL, XV, and XV Premium. It is powered by a 1.0-litre, three-cylinder, NA petrol engine developing 71bhp and 96Nm of torque. Apart from an AMT unit, this engine is also available with a five-speed manual transmission.