Kia Sonet crosses 3.68 lakh unit sales milestone in India

Made its India debut in 2020

Facelifted version to be launched in January 2024

After the success of the Kia Seltos, the automaker introduced the Sonet SUV in India in 2020. Since then, the five-seater SUV has received an overwhelming response from the Indian crowd and has been one of the best-selling cars in its segment. Now, the brand has announced that the Sonet has surpassed the 3.68 lakh unit sales milestone in India.

Currently, this Hyundai Venue rival is offered in seven variants, namely HTE, HTK, HTK+, HTX, HTX+, GTX+, and X-Line. The prices of the SUV start from Rs. 7.79 lakh and go all the way up to Rs. 14.89 lakh for the top-spec X-Line variant. (both prices, ex-showroom). Under the hood, the Kia Sonet can be had in a 1.2-litre NA petrol, 1.0-litre turbo-petrol, and a 1.5-litre diesel engine across manual and automatic gearbox options.

In other news, Kia has recently unveiled the Sonet facelift in India, prices for which will be announced in January 2024. This is the first update for the sub-four-meter SUV since its launch in 2020 and is offered in seven variants across 11 exterior hues. Mechanically, the updated Sonet will continue to be powered by the same powertrain options as the outgoing model.