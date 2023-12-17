Is this the Maruti Suzuki Wagon R facelift?

Revised tail lamps and bumper design

Could be introduced in 2024

The Wagon R has been one of the long-standing models for Maruti Suzuki and has received timely updates bringing in newer powertrains, enhanced safety features, and modern looks. This time around, we have spotted a test mule of the Wagon R hinting that the brand may be looking to give this hatchback a mid-cycle update again.

The spy pictures of the uncamouflaged prototype reveal the new rear bumper design. It gets horizontal plastic cladding inserted on the bumper whereas the reflectors have been repositioned vertically on both sides. Besides this, the tail lamp housing appears to be similar to the existing model albeit the mildly revised blacked-out treatment.

While the information on this model is scarce, we also expect the front end to carry a handful of visual tweaks. Maruti could also offer a different alloy wheel design and an updated interior with the facelift version.

That said, presently, the hatchback is offered with 1.0-litre petrol and 1.2-litre petrol engines. The former can be had with a CNG alternative whereas the petrol version are offered with manual and AMT gearboxes. Maruti Suzuki also showcased the flex-fuel-powered Wagon R at the Auto Expo earlier this year which could make it to the Indian roads by 2024.

Image Source