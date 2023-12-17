Maruti Swift attracts discounts of up to Rs. 49,000 in December 2023

Swift prices in India start at Rs. 5.99 lakh

New-gen model has started testing in the country

Select Maruti Suzuki dealerships, across the Arena and Nexa range, are offering year-end offers on a few products. These benefits are available in the form of cash discounts, exchange bonuses, and corporate discounts.

The Maruti Suzuki Swift can be availed with a cash discount of Rs. 25,000, an exchange bonus of up to Rs. 20,000, and a corporate discount of Rs. 4,000. It is to be noted that the discount for the hatchback has reduced compared to the offers from the last few months.

Maruti has already commenced testing the new-gen Swift in India. The parent company, Suzuki Motor Corporation, pulled the covers off the fourth-generation model at the 2023 Japan Mobility Show in October this year.