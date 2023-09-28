CarWale
    AD

    Top 6 Diesel Cars under Rs. 11 lakh

    Authors Image

    Jay Shah

    911 Views
    Top 6 Diesel Cars under Rs. 11 lakh

    With hybrid and EVs gaining popularity, the options for diesel-powered cars are now scarce. However, if you want to buy a diesel car under Rs. 11 lakh, here is a complete list of hatchbacks and SUVs that you can consider to buy this festive season!

    Tata Nexon (Starts at Rs. 11 lakh, ex-showroom)

    The recently launched Nexon along with the new turbo petrol and DCT gearbox continues to be offered with the 1.5-litre Revotorq engine. It is now BS6 2.0 and RDE norms-ready and is offered with manual and automatic gearboxes. It competes against the likes of Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet, and Mahindra XUV300 is can be in Pure, Creative, Creative Plus, and Fearless trims.

    Hyundai Venue (Starts at Rs. 10.46, ex-showroom)

    Right Front Three Quarter

    The Venue is powered by a BS6 Phase 2 compliant 1.5-litre diesel engine. It produces 113bhp and 250Nm of torque and is mated to a six-speed manual gearbox. However, it misses out on an automatic transmission. The Venue diesel can be had in S Plus, SX, and SX (O) trims. Along with its DNA cousin, Sonet, the duo rivals the newly launched Tata Nexon facelift. 

    Kia Sonet (Starts at Rs. 9.95 lakh, ex-showroom)

    Along with the 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol and 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engines, the Sonet is also available with a 1.5-litre diesel motor. It puts out 113bhp and 250Nm of torque. Unlike the Venue, this Kia SUV is offered with an iMT and a six-speed torque converter automatic transmission. 

    Tata Altroz (Starts at Rs. 8.80 lakh, ex-showroom)

    Front Right Three-Quarter

    The Tata Altroz is currently the most affordable diesel hatchback in the country. It makes use of Tata’s 1.5-litre diesel mill that produces 89bhp and 200Nm of torque. Available only with a five-speed manual gearbox, the Altroz can be had in XM Plus, XM Plus (S), XT, XZ, and XZ Plus (S). 

    Mahindra XUV300 (Starts at Rs. 10.21 lakh, ex-showroom)

    Action

    The XUV300 Diesel gets a 115bhp, 1.5-litre diesel engine. It is offered with both manual and automatic gearboxes and Mahindra offers it in W4, W6, W8, and W8 (O) variants. 

    Mahindra Thar RWD (Starts at Rs. 10.98 lakh, ex-showroom)

    Left Front Three Quarter

    In 2023, the Thar benefitted from an affordable 4x2 trim. Sold alongside the 4x4 variants, the entry-level Thar diesel is powered by a detuned 1.5-litre diesel engine that churns out 117bhp. It comes mated to a six-speed manual gearbox. However, if you prefer the 4x4 variants, the lineup starts from Rs. 14 lakh (ex-showroom). 

    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Next 
    New Aston Martin DB12 to be launched in India tomorrow

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Tata Nexon Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    Mahindra TUV300 Features Explained
    youtube-icon
    Mahindra TUV300 Features Explained
    By CarWale Team25 Jun 2019
    6746 Views
    32 Likes
    Hyundai Kona Electric Can It Replace Your Car?
    youtube-icon
    Hyundai Kona Electric Can It Replace Your Car?
    By CarWale Team11 Jul 2019
    7581 Views
    47 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • COMPACT SUVS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Hyundai Exter
    Hyundai Exter
    Rs. 6.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Fronx
    Maruti Fronx
    Rs. 7.47 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Brezza
    Maruti Brezza
    Rs. 8.29 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Punch
    Tata Punch
    Rs. 6.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Nexon EV
    Tata Nexon EV
    Rs. 14.74 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    14th SEP
    Mahindra XUV300
    Mahindra XUV300
    Rs. 7.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai Venue
    Hyundai Venue
    Rs. 7.77 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Kia Sonet
    Kia Sonet
    Rs. 7.79 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Compact SUV Cars
    BMW iX1
    BMW iX1
    Rs. 66.90 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    28th SEP
    Hyundai i20 N Line
    Hyundai i20 N Line
    Rs. 9.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    22nd SEP
    Citroen C3 Aircross
    Citroen C3 Aircross
    Rs. 9.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    16th SEP
    Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV
    Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV
    Rs. 1.39 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    15th SEP
    Tata Nexon
    Tata Nexon
    Rs. 8.10 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    14th SEP
    Tata Nexon EV
    Tata Nexon EV
    Rs. 14.74 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    14th SEP
    Hyundai i20
    Hyundai i20
    Rs. 6.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Honda Elevate
    Honda Elevate
    Rs. 11.04 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Lexus LM
    Lexus LM

    Rs. 1.50 - 1.80 CroreEstimated Price

    Sep 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Skoda Kodiaq New
    LAUNCHING SOON
    Skoda Kodiaq New

    Rs. 45.00 - 55.00 LakhEstimated Price

    4th Oct 2023Unveil Date

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Tata Harrier EV
    Tata Harrier EV

    Rs. 22.00 - 25.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Oct 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus
    Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus

    Rs. 10.00 - 12.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Oct 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Tata Safari Facelift
    Tata Safari Facelift

    Rs. 16.00 - 25.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Oct 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Tata Harrier Facelift
    Tata Harrier Facelift

    Rs. 15.00 - 22.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Oct 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor

    Rs. 12.00 - 16.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Nov 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Tata Punch EV
    Tata Punch EV

    Rs. 9.50 - 12.50 LakhEstimated Price

    Nov 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    View All Upcoming Cars
    AD
    • tata-cars
    • other brands
    Tata Nexon
    Tata Nexon
    Rs. 8.10 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    14th SEP
    Tata Punch
    Tata Punch
    Rs. 6.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Nexon EV
    Tata Nexon EV
    Rs. 14.74 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    14th SEP
    All Tata-Cars

    Tata Nexon Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    MumbaiRs. 9.55 Lakh
    BangaloreRs. 9.78 Lakh
    DelhiRs. 9.25 Lakh
    PuneRs. 9.55 Lakh
    HyderabadRs. 9.77 Lakh
    AhmedabadRs. 9.01 Lakh
    ChennaiRs. 9.46 Lakh
    KolkataRs. 9.45 Lakh
    ChandigarhRs. 9.01 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Mahindra TUV300 Features Explained
    youtube-icon
    Mahindra TUV300 Features Explained
    By CarWale Team25 Jun 2019
    6746 Views
    32 Likes
    Hyundai Kona Electric Can It Replace Your Car?
    youtube-icon
    Hyundai Kona Electric Can It Replace Your Car?
    By CarWale Team11 Jul 2019
    7581 Views
    47 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Top 6 Diesel Cars under Rs. 11 lakh