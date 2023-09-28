Top 6 Diesel Cars under Rs. 11 lakh

With hybrid and EVs gaining popularity, the options for diesel-powered cars are now scarce. However, if you want to buy a diesel car under Rs. 11 lakh, here is a complete list of hatchbacks and SUVs that you can consider to buy this festive season!

Tata Nexon (Starts at Rs. 11 lakh, ex-showroom)

The recently launched Nexon along with the new turbo petrol and DCT gearbox continues to be offered with the 1.5-litre Revotorq engine. It is now BS6 2.0 and RDE norms-ready and is offered with manual and automatic gearboxes. It competes against the likes of Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet, and Mahindra XUV300 is can be in Pure, Creative, Creative Plus, and Fearless trims.

Hyundai Venue (Starts at Rs. 10.46, ex-showroom)

The Venue is powered by a BS6 Phase 2 compliant 1.5-litre diesel engine. It produces 113bhp and 250Nm of torque and is mated to a six-speed manual gearbox. However, it misses out on an automatic transmission. The Venue diesel can be had in S Plus, SX, and SX (O) trims. Along with its DNA cousin, Sonet, the duo rivals the newly launched Tata Nexon facelift.

Kia Sonet (Starts at Rs. 9.95 lakh, ex-showroom)

Along with the 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol and 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engines, the Sonet is also available with a 1.5-litre diesel motor. It puts out 113bhp and 250Nm of torque. Unlike the Venue, this Kia SUV is offered with an iMT and a six-speed torque converter automatic transmission.

Tata Altroz (Starts at Rs. 8.80 lakh, ex-showroom)

The Tata Altroz is currently the most affordable diesel hatchback in the country. It makes use of Tata’s 1.5-litre diesel mill that produces 89bhp and 200Nm of torque. Available only with a five-speed manual gearbox, the Altroz can be had in XM Plus, XM Plus (S), XT, XZ, and XZ Plus (S).

Mahindra XUV300 (Starts at Rs. 10.21 lakh, ex-showroom)

The XUV300 Diesel gets a 115bhp, 1.5-litre diesel engine. It is offered with both manual and automatic gearboxes and Mahindra offers it in W4, W6, W8, and W8 (O) variants.

Mahindra Thar RWD (Starts at Rs. 10.98 lakh, ex-showroom)

In 2023, the Thar benefitted from an affordable 4x2 trim. Sold alongside the 4x4 variants, the entry-level Thar diesel is powered by a detuned 1.5-litre diesel engine that churns out 117bhp. It comes mated to a six-speed manual gearbox. However, if you prefer the 4x4 variants, the lineup starts from Rs. 14 lakh (ex-showroom).