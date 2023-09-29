CarWale
    2023 Hyundai i20 N Line launched: Variants explained

    Aditya Nadkarni

    2023 Hyundai i20 N Line launched: Variants explained

    - i20 N Line facelift prices in India start at Rs. 9.99 lakh

    - Offered in seven colours and two variants

    Hyundai introduced the updated i20 N Line in India last week, with prices starting at Rs. 9.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The 2023 iteration of the Baleno and Altroz rival gets a tweaked exterior design, new features inside out, and a new transmission.

    Hyundai i20 N Line Front View

    Under the hood, the facelifted Hyundai i20 N Line is powered by a 1.0-litre, three-cylinder, turbo-petrol engine with an output rated at 118bhp and 172Nm of torque. This motor sends power to the front wheels via a seven-speed DCT unit or a new six-speed manual transmission. The latter replaces the iMT gearbox offered with the outgoing version.

    Hyundai i20 N Line Right Rear Three Quarter

    Customers purchasing the new i20 N Line can choose from five mono tone shades, namely Abyss Black, Starry Night, Thunder Blue, Titan Grey, and Atlas White. Also up for offer are two dual-tone shades - Thunder Blue and Atlas White, each with an Abyss Black roof. The model is offered in two variants called N6 and N8. The following are the variant-wise features of the new i20 N Line:

    i20 N Line facelift N6

    Six airbags

    TPMS

    ABS with EBD

    ESC, HAC, and VSM

    Halogen headlamps

    Eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system

    Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto

    Front disc brakes with red calipers

    Rear parking camera with sensors

    Foldable key

    Speed alert system

    Z-shaped LED taillights

    Twin-tip exhaust

    16-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels

    Red accents all around

    High-gloss black inserts

    N Line emblems

    Three-spoke steering wheel

    Leatherette-wrapped steering wheel and gear knob

    Height-adjustable driver seat

    Automatic climate control

    Electrically adjustable and foldable ORVMs

    Rear AC vents

    Cooled glovebox

    Tilt and telescopic steering

    Type-C USB charger in the centre console

    Paddle shifters (DCT only)

    Drive modes (DCT only)

    i20 N Line facelift N8

    Puddle lamps with welcome function

    Auto-dimming IRVM

    Smart key

    Height-adjustable front seat belts

    LED headlamps

    LED DRLs

    Soft-touch inserts

    Leatherette-wrapped door armrest

    Red ambient lighting

    Adjustable headrests for the second row 

    Sliding front armrest

    10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system

    Sub-woofer

    BlueLink connectivity with OTA updates

    Electric sunroof

    Engine start-stop button

    Wireless charger

    Rear wiper and washer

    Bose-sourced seven-speaker music system

    Ambient sounds of nature

    H2C with Alexa connectivity

    Hyundai i20 N Line Image
    Hyundai i20 N Line
    Rs. 9.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
