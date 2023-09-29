2023 Hyundai i20 N Line launched: Variants explained

- i20 N Line facelift prices in India start at Rs. 9.99 lakh
- Offered in seven colours and two variants
Hyundai introduced the updated i20 N Line in India last week, with prices starting at Rs. 9.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The 2023 iteration of the Baleno and Altroz rival gets a tweaked exterior design, new features inside out, and a new transmission.
Under the hood, the facelifted Hyundai i20 N Line is powered by a 1.0-litre, three-cylinder, turbo-petrol engine with an output rated at 118bhp and 172Nm of torque. This motor sends power to the front wheels via a seven-speed DCT unit or a new six-speed manual transmission. The latter replaces the iMT gearbox offered with the outgoing version.
Customers purchasing the new i20 N Line can choose from five mono tone shades, namely Abyss Black, Starry Night, Thunder Blue, Titan Grey, and Atlas White. Also up for offer are two dual-tone shades - Thunder Blue and Atlas White, each with an Abyss Black roof. The model is offered in two variants called N6 and N8. The following are the variant-wise features of the new i20 N Line:
i20 N Line facelift N6
Six airbags
TPMS
ABS with EBD
ESC, HAC, and VSM
Halogen headlamps
Eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system
Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
Front disc brakes with red calipers
Rear parking camera with sensors
Foldable key
Speed alert system
Z-shaped LED taillights
Twin-tip exhaust
16-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels
Red accents all around
High-gloss black inserts
N Line emblems
Three-spoke steering wheel
Leatherette-wrapped steering wheel and gear knob
Height-adjustable driver seat
Automatic climate control
Electrically adjustable and foldable ORVMs
Rear AC vents
Cooled glovebox
Tilt and telescopic steering
Type-C USB charger in the centre console
Paddle shifters (DCT only)
Drive modes (DCT only)
i20 N Line facelift N8
Puddle lamps with welcome function
Auto-dimming IRVM
Smart key
Height-adjustable front seat belts
LED headlamps
LED DRLs
Soft-touch inserts
Leatherette-wrapped door armrest
Red ambient lighting
Adjustable headrests for the second row
Sliding front armrest
10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system
Sub-woofer
BlueLink connectivity with OTA updates
Electric sunroof
Engine start-stop button
Wireless charger
Rear wiper and washer
Bose-sourced seven-speaker music system
Ambient sounds of nature
H2C with Alexa connectivity