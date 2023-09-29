2023 Hyundai i20 N Line launched: Variants explained

- i20 N Line facelift prices in India start at Rs. 9.99 lakh

- Offered in seven colours and two variants

Hyundai introduced the updated i20 N Line in India last week, with prices starting at Rs. 9.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The 2023 iteration of the Baleno and Altroz rival gets a tweaked exterior design, new features inside out, and a new transmission.

Under the hood, the facelifted Hyundai i20 N Line is powered by a 1.0-litre, three-cylinder, turbo-petrol engine with an output rated at 118bhp and 172Nm of torque. This motor sends power to the front wheels via a seven-speed DCT unit or a new six-speed manual transmission. The latter replaces the iMT gearbox offered with the outgoing version.

Customers purchasing the new i20 N Line can choose from five mono tone shades, namely Abyss Black, Starry Night, Thunder Blue, Titan Grey, and Atlas White. Also up for offer are two dual-tone shades - Thunder Blue and Atlas White, each with an Abyss Black roof. The model is offered in two variants called N6 and N8. The following are the variant-wise features of the new i20 N Line:

i20 N Line facelift N6 Six airbags TPMS ABS with EBD ESC, HAC, and VSM Halogen headlamps Eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto Front disc brakes with red calipers Rear parking camera with sensors Foldable key Speed alert system Z-shaped LED taillights Twin-tip exhaust 16-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels Red accents all around High-gloss black inserts N Line emblems Three-spoke steering wheel Leatherette-wrapped steering wheel and gear knob Height-adjustable driver seat Automatic climate control Electrically adjustable and foldable ORVMs Rear AC vents Cooled glovebox Tilt and telescopic steering Type-C USB charger in the centre console Paddle shifters (DCT only) Drive modes (DCT only)