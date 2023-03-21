CarWale
    BS6 Phase 2 Kia Carens launched in India at Rs. 10.45 lakh

    Authors Image

    Haji Chakralwale

    230 Views
    BS6 Phase 2 Kia Carens launched in India at Rs. 10.45 lakh

    - Now gets a 12.5-inch digital instrument cluster as standard

    - New 1.5-litre turbo petrol replaces the 1.4-litre turbo-petrol engine

    Kia India has refreshed its lineup with the new BS6 Phase 2-compliant powertrains. The ICOTY winner, Kia Carens has received this powertrain update with revisions in its feature list as well. The ex-showroom prices of the MPV now start at Rs. 10.45 lakh for the entry-level variant. Not to mention, we were the first to break the news regarding the engine update and price hikes of the Carens and other Kia models.

    Engine update of the new Carens:

    Kia Carens Gear Selector Dial

    With this update, the engines of the Carens are now BS6 Phase 2 and RDE norms compliant. The vehicle gets three powertrain options, including a 1.5-litre NA petrol, a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol, and a 1.5-litre diesel engine. Notably, the 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine is new and it replaces the 1.4-litre turbo one. Moreover, the transmission options now include an iMT unit, a seven-speed DCT unit, a six-speed manual, and a torque converter.

    Feature revision in Kia Carens:

    Regarding feature revisions, the Carens now gets idle stop and go (ISG) as standard, a 12.5-inch digital instrument cluster in all variants, and a leather-wrapped gear knob in the Prestige Plus variant. Plus, Alexa is now integrated into the connected car tech suite.

    Kia Carens Right Front Three Quarter

    Meanwhile, the Kia Carens commands a waiting period of up to 12 weeks depending on the variants and engine preference. 

    Kia Carens Image
    Kia Carens
    ₹ 10.45 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
