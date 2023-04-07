Honda City and Amaze attract discounts of up to Rs. 17,000

- Jazz, WRV, and the fourth-gen City are discontinued

- New Honda SUV’s unofficial bookings open

Honda recently rejigged its entire lineup by discontinuing three of its models in India. With this, Honda’s portfolio now has two models on sale, including the City and Amaze. Now, to continue selling the sedans, the brand has listed offers on both the City and the Amaze for April 2023.

Starting with the compact-sedan Amaze, the model has offers of up to Rs. 17,000. For the MY23 units, the benefits include a cash discount of up to Rs.10,000 or FOC accessories worth Rs. 12,296. Then, there’s a customer loyalty bonus and a corporate bonus of Rs. 4,000 and Rs. 3,000, respectively. As for the MY22 stock, the discounts include customer loyalty and a corporate bonus of the same amount as the new model.

The fifth-gen Honda City is available with discounts of up to Rs. 15,000. This includes an exchange bonus of Rs. 6,000, a customer loyalty bonus of Rs. 4,000, and a corporate discount of Rs. 5,000.

The abovementioned offers may vary depending on the model, variant, dealership, and region. We recommend contacting the nearest Honda-authorised outlet to get more information.

In Honda’s recent trends, some dealerships across the country have started accepting unofficial bookings for the upcoming Honda SUV in India.