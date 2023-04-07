CarWale
    Honda City and Amaze attract discounts of up to Rs. 17,000

    Haji Chakralwale

    Honda City and Amaze attract discounts of up to Rs. 17,000

    - Jazz, WRV, and the fourth-gen City are discontinued

    - New Honda SUV’s unofficial bookings open

    Honda recently rejigged its entire lineup by discontinuing three of its models in India. With this, Honda’s portfolio now has two models on sale, including the City and Amaze. Now, to continue selling the sedans, the brand has listed offers on both the City and the Amaze for April 2023.

    Starting with the compact-sedan Amaze, the model has offers of up to Rs. 17,000. For the MY23 units, the benefits include a cash discount of up to Rs.10,000 or FOC accessories worth Rs. 12,296. Then, there’s a customer loyalty bonus and a corporate bonus of Rs. 4,000 and Rs. 3,000, respectively. As for the MY22 stock, the discounts include customer loyalty and a corporate bonus of the same amount as the new model.

    The fifth-gen Honda City is available with discounts of up to Rs. 15,000. This includes an exchange bonus of Rs. 6,000, a customer loyalty bonus of Rs. 4,000, and a corporate discount of Rs. 5,000.

    The abovementioned offers may vary depending on the model, variant, dealership, and region. We recommend contacting the nearest Honda-authorised outlet to get more information.

    In Honda’s recent trends, some dealerships across the country have started accepting unofficial bookings for the upcoming Honda SUV in India.

    2019 Honda Civic Launch
    youtube-icon
    2019 Honda Civic Launch
    By CarWale Team08 Mar 2019
    4794 Views
    15 Likes
    Honda CRV Performance Do You Know? 1 minute Review
    youtube-icon
    Honda CRV Performance Do You Know? 1 minute Review
    By CarWale Team20 May 2019
    4253 Views
    27 Likes

    Honda Amaze

    Honda Amaze

    ₹ 7.01 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Honda New City

    Honda New City

    ₹ 11.52 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Honda City Hybrid eHEV

    Honda City Hybrid eHEV

    ₹ 18.92 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Honda-Cars

