Honda mid-size SUV pre-bookings open at dealerships across India

- WR-V, Jazz, and fourth-gen City discontinued

- Expected launch in the festive season

Honda India teased a new SUV for the Indian market during the Auto Expo in January. And now, the brand is set to discontinue three vehicles, including WR-V, Jazz, and the fourth-gen City from its Indian portfolio. With that, only the fifth-gen City and Amaze will remain on sale in the country.

Now, as per our sources, the dealerships have started accepting the pre-bookings for the upcoming Honda mid-size SUV. That said, the model is already under test and has been spotted numerous times on Indian roads.

In terms of design, the recent spy shots reveal a few exterior highlights, like an upright bonnet, horizontal LED DRLs, a wide grille, sleek LED headlights, door-mounted ORVMs, and flared wheel arches. The SUV will also get an electric sunroof, roof rails, a shark fin antenna, an integrated spoiler, a rear wiper, a rear defogger, and more. As for the powertrain, Honda’s upcoming SUV is expected to share its engine with the 2023 City.

The carmaker is yet to make an official announcement. However, the Honda mid-size SUV is expected to arrive in the festive season and upon arrival, it will rival the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, MG Astor, and others in the segment.