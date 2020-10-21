CarWale
    Nissan Magnite unveiled: Now in pictures

    Authors Image

    Nikhil Puthran

    2,088 Views
    Post much wait, Nissan has unveiled the production-ready Magnite compact SUV. The sub-four metre SUV is scheduled for launch in the second half of FY 2020-21. Interestingly, Magnite is the company’s first-ever product under the Nissan NEXT strategy for the Indian market. Read below to learn more about the Nissan Magnite design highlights in-pictures. 

    Nissan Magnite Front View

    The vehicle gets a masculine fascia featuring a large black grille with wide chrome slats on either side, and the raised bonnet adds character to the fascia. 

    Nissan Magnite Headlight

    The vehicle features sleek LED bi-projector headlamps with LED lightsabre-style turn indicators. 

    Nissan Magnite Front Bumper

    The L-shaped DRLs add to the sporty stance and the fog lamps in the lower section of the bumper are enclosed in black cladding for a distinctive appeal. 

    Nissan Magnite Left Side View

    The vehicle features integrated sculpted bodyside cladding along with squared wheel arches for a bolder look. 

    Nissan Magnite Wheel

    The Magnite rides on 16-inch wheels with diamond-cut alloy wheels and offers an impressive ground clearance of 205mm. 

    Nissan Magnite Rear View

    The rear section features wide split taillamps and silver skid plates.

    Nissan Magnite Car Roof

    The functional roof rails offer 50kgs of load-bearing capacity. 

    Nissan Magnite Engine Shot

    Under the hood, the Nissan Magnite will be powered by a 1.0-litre turbo engine mated to a five-speed manual transmission and X-Tronic CVT gearbox option. 

    Nissan Magnite Dashboard

    The production model sadly misses out on the honeycomb mesh pattern on the dashboard as seen in the concept. However, it gets four hexagonal air vents with chrome inserts on the upper side of the dashboard.

    Nissan Magnite Infotainment System

    The vehicle gets an eight-inch full flash touchscreen with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. 

    Nissan Magnite Rear Seats

    The rear seats offer decent legroom and headroom in the segment.

    Nissan Magnite Bootspace

    The compact SUV offers 336-litres of cargo space with 60:40 folding rear seat adjustment option.

