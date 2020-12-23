CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches
    • Home
    • News
    • New-gen Mahindra Scorpio lower variant spied testing

    New-gen Mahindra Scorpio lower variant spied testing

    हिंदी में पढ़ें
    Authors Image

    Aditya Nadkarni

    910 Views
    New-gen Mahindra Scorpio lower variant spied testing

    Mahindra continues testing the new Scorpio ahead of its launch that will take place in 2021. New spy images of the model shared on the web reveal a lower-variant of the upcoming model. As seen in the spy images, the 2021 Mahindra Scorpio is a pre-production unit undergoing public road tests. The exterior of the test-mule misses out on production-ready bits such as the headlamps and the tail lights. The model, which retains the boxy profile, is said to be riding on 17-inch steel wheels.

    Mahindra New Scorpio Dashboard

    A peek at the interior of the upcoming Mahindra Scorpio reveals a dual-tone interior with a black and beige theme, with the latter being used on the seats, with the former covering the dashboard. The centre console houses what looks like a touchscreen infotainment system hiding behind the camouflage, with rotary AC knobs and buttons for various functions positioned below it. 

    The centre console of the new Mahindra Scorpio, codenamed Z101, also comprises two bottle holders, a conventional hand-brake, and a six-speed manual transmission lever. The instrument console is a dual-pod unit with analogue dials, while the four-spoke steering wheel misses out on steering-mounted controls. The second-row of the car features a bench seat and though there is no third-row seat visible, the driver of the test-mule reportedly confirmed that it would be a seven-seater. The company has also given a provision for a sunroof, which might be seen in the production-ready model.

    Mahindra New Scorpio Front Row Seats

    Engine options on the next-gen Mahindra Scorpio are likely to include the 2.2-litre mHawk diesel engine and the 2.0-litre mStallion turbo-petrol engine. We expect a six-speed manual unit as standard while a six-speed automatic unit could be offered as an option. The model, which will rival the Kia Seltos, Hyundai Creta, Nissan Kicks, and the Maruti Suzuki S-Cross might be christened as the Scorpio Sting, details of which are available here.

    Image Source

    Mahindra New Scorpio Image
    Mahindra New Scorpio
    ₹ 10.00 - 14.00 Lakh
    Estimated Price
    • Mahindra
    • new Scorpio
    • Mahindra new Scorpio
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
    Loading...

    Things You Shouldn't Miss

    • mahindra-cars
    • other brands
    Mahindra XUV300

    Mahindra XUV300

    ₹ 7.95 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Mahindra-Cars

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • upcoming cars
    • popular cars
    BMW M5 Facelift

    BMW M5 Facelift

    ₹ 1.55 - 2.00 CroreEstimated Price

    When to expect - December 2020 (Tentative)
    All Upcoming Cars