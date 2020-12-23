New-gen Mahindra Scorpio lower variant spied testing

Mahindra continues testing the new Scorpio ahead of its launch that will take place in 2021. New spy images of the model shared on the web reveal a lower-variant of the upcoming model. As seen in the spy images, the 2021 Mahindra Scorpio is a pre-production unit undergoing public road tests. The exterior of the test-mule misses out on production-ready bits such as the headlamps and the tail lights. The model, which retains the boxy profile, is said to be riding on 17-inch steel wheels.

A peek at the interior of the upcoming Mahindra Scorpio reveals a dual-tone interior with a black and beige theme, with the latter being used on the seats, with the former covering the dashboard. The centre console houses what looks like a touchscreen infotainment system hiding behind the camouflage, with rotary AC knobs and buttons for various functions positioned below it.

The centre console of the new Mahindra Scorpio, codenamed Z101, also comprises two bottle holders, a conventional hand-brake, and a six-speed manual transmission lever. The instrument console is a dual-pod unit with analogue dials, while the four-spoke steering wheel misses out on steering-mounted controls. The second-row of the car features a bench seat and though there is no third-row seat visible, the driver of the test-mule reportedly confirmed that it would be a seven-seater. The company has also given a provision for a sunroof, which might be seen in the production-ready model.

Engine options on the next-gen Mahindra Scorpio are likely to include the 2.2-litre mHawk diesel engine and the 2.0-litre mStallion turbo-petrol engine. We expect a six-speed manual unit as standard while a six-speed automatic unit could be offered as an option. The model, which will rival the Kia Seltos, Hyundai Creta, Nissan Kicks, and the Maruti Suzuki S-Cross might be christened as the Scorpio Sting, details of which are available here.

