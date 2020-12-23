CarWale
    • Toyota Fortuner Legender variant spotted in India during ad shoot

    हिंदी में पढ़ें
    Aditya Nadkarni

    1,082 Views
    - New Toyota Fortuner facelift could be launched next month

    - The model is expected to arrive with petrol and diesel powertrains

    Toyota unveiled the Fortuner facelift back in July this year. A test-mule of the model was spied testing in India a few months ago and a unit of the model has now been spotted during a commercial ad shoot, hinting that the launch is around the corner.

    Toyota Fortuner Facelift Right Rear Three Quarter

    As seen in the spy images, the Toyota Fortuner facelift here is the Legender variant, evident from the exterior design that helps us differentiate it from the standard version. Compared to the regular facelift version, the Fortuner Legender features LED headlamps with integrated L-shaped LED DRLs, a smaller grille, a larger air dam, new fog light surrounds, and 20-inch dual-tone alloy wheels.

    The interiors of the new Toyota Fortuner Legender variant receive feature additions in the form of a larger (nine-inch) touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, wireless charging, a 360-degree camera, radar-guided cruise control, and a wheel orientation sensor.

    Toyota Fortuner Facelift Right Front Three Quarter

    Under the hood, the 2021 Toyota Fortuner Legender could be offered with a revised version of the 2.8-litre diesel engine that now pumps out 201bhp and 500Nm of torque. Reports suggest that the regular version will get the 2.4-litre diesel mill, although the company is yet to confirm the same. Also, on offer could be a 2.7-litre petrol engine. Transmission options are likely to include a six-speed manual unit and a six-speed automatic unit. Upon launch, the new Toyota Fortuner facelift will rival the Ford Endeavour, MG Gloster, and the Mahindra Alturas G4.

