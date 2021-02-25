2022 Kia Carnival debuts in US markets

- Gets a new 3.5-litre V6 engine

- Equipped with 12-level one ADAS features as standard

The new-generation Carnival makes its debut for the US markets in its latest avatar. It aims to take down the SUVs with its sharp looks, new colours, premium interiors, and a powerful engine. It is also the first car in the US to feature the brand’s new logo.

On the outside, the Carnival MPV has a boxy appearance with bold lines on the bonnet flowing down to the revised tiger-nose grille and the new company logo taking the centre place. The face is further emphasised by the LED DRLs and LED headlamp units. The lower portion of the bumper gets LED fog lights and silver accents to contrast the exterior colour of the body. The side profile looks clean with a single crease line running across the body line, bridging the front and rear light units. The roof rails, two-tone door-mounted ORVMs, and the chrome accent near the rear quarter glass give the Carnival a floating roof effect. The rear looks stylish thanks to the sleek split LED taillamps with geometric design and a thin line of chrome under the rear windscreen. The reflectors and silver bash plate give it a bit rugged look as well.

The cabin being an MPV is generously spacious and can accommodate seven or eight passengers. The dashboard gets the dual-screen setup with sleek air-con vents and splashes of gloss-black colours on the centre console and the door pads. Other highlights of the cabin include wireless smartphone charging, 12-speaker Bose stereo system, removable second-row seats, hands-free powered liftgate, dual sunroof, and hands-free power sliding doors.

The Carnival also scores high on active and passive safety features. It gets equipped with 12 advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) features such as lane keep assist, high beam assist, forward collision-avoidance assist, driver attention warning, and many more. It also offers UVO link telematics with connected features such as weather update, engine idle notification, and voice-based functions like steering-wheel heating, audio system, and air-conditioning.

For the international market, the Carnival gets a 3.5-litre V6 petrol engine giving out 290bhp and 355Nm of peak torque mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission. The Carnival was launched in India in January 2020 and since then has not received any update. Kia might bring in the new-generation model in the country, however, it seems to be a thing in the distance future.