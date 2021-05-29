Next-generation Mahindra Bolero announced

-Fourth-generation for the SUV

-To continue with ladder-on-frame underpinnings

Mahindra has announced the fourth generation for the Bolero with it expected to arrive within the next five years. While the model was expected on the horizon, what is new is that Mahindra will retain the essence of the Bolero by continuing with the ladder-on-frame underpinning.

While this is just the initial announcement, some of the things shouldn’t change for the Bolero especially considering its popularity in the rural markets. We expect diesel power to be the primary motivator as well as seven and nine seat options to be offered across the range.

The Bolero is one of the Indian automaker’s most successful models since its inception about 20 years ago with the latest reports Mahindra saying that it’s doing an average of 10,000 units of the SUV every month. The current Mahindra Bolero is offered in three variants with a 1.5-litre diesel engine mated to a five-speed manual. The engine produces 75bhp/210Nm. All versions get driver airbag as well as ABS with EBD.