    Tata Nexon with new alloy wheels arrives at dealerships

    Aditya Nadkarni

    Tata Nexon with new alloy wheels arrives at dealerships

    - Tata Nexon now comes equipped with five-spoke dual-tone alloy wheels

    - The alloy wheels are offered only in three variants of the sub-four metre SUV

    Tata Motors recently gave numerous updates to the Nexon line-up, including an updated design to the infotainment system, details of which are available here. The latest update for the model comes in the form of new alloy wheels.

    The Tata Nexon with new five-spoke alloy wheels has now begun arriving at dealerships. As seen in the images here, the model now comes equipped with redesigned dual-tone alloy wheels that replace the V-shape spoked units on the outgoing version.

    The new alloy wheels for the Tata Nexon are available in the higher variants such as XZ+, XZ+ (S), and XZ+ (O). There are no other changes to the sub-four metre SUV and it continues to be offered with the same 1.2-litre petrol engine and 1.5-litre diesel engine. Transmission options include a six-speed manual unit and an AMT unit.

