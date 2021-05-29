European-spec Jeep Wrangler 4xe hybrid revealed

- Third PHEV in the line-up

- 380 horsepower and 637Nm of output with Trail Rated badge

After debuting and garnering success on its home soil, Jeep has introduced the Wrangler plug-in hybrid in Europe. The Euro-spec Wrangler 4xe arrives with the Trail Rated badge which means it will be equally good in off-roading escapades as the conventionally-powered counterpart.

Power comes from a 2.0-litre four-cylinder petrol engine which is paired with a 17kWh/400-volt lithium-ion (nickel-manganese-cobalt) battery pack. The plug-in hybrid system has a combined output of 380 horsepower and 637Nm and Jeep claims that the 4xe Wrangler can do 0-100kmph in 6.4 seconds and close to 50 kilometres in pure electric mode. There’s the usual regenerative braking as part of the hybrid system while the Jeep’s claimed off-roading hardware are present as well.

The eight-speed TorqueFlite automatic transmission is standard. All the output is sent to all four wheels through active, on-demand full-time systems (Selec-Trac or Rock-Trac), next-gen Dana axles, Tru-Lok electric front- and rear-axle lockers with a Trac-Lok limited-slip differential and electronic front sway-bar disconnect feature.

Despite the complicated hybrid system, Jeep claims the Wrangler 4xe is as easy to drive as the standard model. And charging is claimed to take less than three hours through the 7.4kWh system.

The new Wrangler 4xe plug-in hybrid is available in three trim levels – Sahara 4xe, Rubicon 4xe and the exclusive 4xe 80th Anniversary special edition for Europe. It is available in 10 paint options with the choice of soft-top, hard-top, power soft-top and dual-top roof configurations.

On the inside, there’s the 8.4-inch Uconnect touchscreen with navigation and Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration. Apart from that, the dash has a seven-inch TFT display with information on battery charge levels and range for the driver and a nine-speaker Alpine audio system with a 552W subwoofer.

In terms of safety, the new Wrangler 4xe offers blind-spot monitoring with rear cross-path detection, rearview camera, ESC with electronic roll mitigation (ERM), front and rear park assist as standard. Other optional safety features include adaptive cruise control, forward collision warning plus and a new forward-facing camera. Customers will also get customization support courtesy of the official Mopar accessories.

Jeep hasn’t specified the date for the commencement of sale of the new Wrangler PHEV in Europe or the price it will demand. But we could expect that after the European market the Wrangler 4xe might soon reach the Indian shores.