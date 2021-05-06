Mahindra eKUV100 and eXUV300 to be launched by 2022

- Will be based on the KUV100 and XUV300 ICE models

- To be up to 50 per cent EV ready by 2025-2030

Mahindra is gearing up to implement its EV plans for the passenger vehicles segment in India. Previously showcased at the 2020 Auto Expo, the eKUV100 and eXUV300 is under works and will be launched in the country by 2022.

While the Indian automaker has and will have SUVs at its core, it will also penetrate the EV segment of the passenger vehicles with these two models. Mahindra aims to achieve 30 to 50 per cent readiness in the EV space between the years 2025 to 2030. Presently, the e-Verito is the only EV the brand has on offer.

With the launch of the eKUV100, the carmaker aims to introduce the most affordable hatchback in the EV segment. Based on the showcased model, the eKUV100 is likely to have an output of 54bhp and 120Nm of peak torque paired with an automatic transmission with a claimed electric range of 147kms. Along with a fast-charging capacity of 80 per cent in 60 minutes, the hatchback will be suitable for errands in the city.

The eXUV300 will be based on its ICE sibling and will have a more powerful battery than the eKUV100 offering increased power figures and a longer electric range. While the battery and electric motor details are still under wraps, it is expected to feature blue accents inside out and carry forward the legacy of the five-star GNCAP rating of the XUV300.

Alongside these models, two more EV concepts – Atom and Funster were also displayed at the expo. However, no new details or timelines for these models have been disclosed. Mahindra will continue to focus on building its SUVs combustion-free with no immediate plans of entering the sedan and hatchback space.