BMW M4 Competition Convertible breaks cover

- The BMW M4 Competition Convertible gets a soft-top for the first time

- The model continues to be powered by a 496bhp 3.0-litre, six-cylinder petrol engine

BMW has unveiled the M4 Competition Convertible that receives a number of updates over and above the outgoing model. In terms of design, the model remains identical to its coupe sibling, though, unlike the previous iteration that featured a hard-top, the new M4 Competition gets a soft-top.

The new soft-top mechanism of the 2021 BMW M4 Competition Convertible is said to be 40 per cent lighter than the last-gen model. Similar to the vanilla 4 Series convertible, the M4 version can open or close its top in 18 seconds, up to speeds of 50kmph. The model also gets the signature xDrive all-wheel-drive system.

Feature highlights of the new BMW M4 Competition Convertible include Merino leather, Heads-Up Display (HUD), BMW live cockpit professional, LED interior lighting, a Harman Kardon music system, three-zone automatic climate control, Dynamic Stability Control (DSC), M-Drive professional, M-Sport seats, and M-specific displays.

Under the hood of the BMW M4 Competition Convertible is a 3.0-litre, six-cylinder, twin-turbo engine that produces a maximum power output of 496bhp and 649Nm of torque. This motor is paired to an eight-speed automatic transmission that propels the model to 100kmph from a standstill in 3.7 seconds. A few other notable features of the model include an active M-differential, adaptive M-suspension with electronically controlled dampers, M-carbon ceramic brakes, M-light alloy wheels, and a customisable M mode button.