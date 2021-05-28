Bentley Bentayga S - Now in pictures

If you've always known Bentley for bringing in super-luxurious saloons, you are right! They did change things with the advent of the Bentayga SUV, while still keeping the luxury quotient at its finest. But, if everything posh and nothing sporty is the impression, the new Bentayga S will surprise you! It's fast, it's loud, and these pictures will give you an idea about its high-performance looks.

Bentley has blended sportiness with its brand's renowned luxury appeal to introduce this S trim of the Bentayga sport utility vehicle. That said, it's still quite a posh SUV with sporty bits.

Heightened agility and dynamic performance are the essence behind the inception of this version, and the British carmaker has specially curated this version with this in mind.

Though the engine powering the SUV is the same 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 producing 542bhp and 770Nm of torque, a new sports exhaust system lends it a roaring soundtrack.

And it's not just about making an arrival with a roar, this S trim is said to handle corners much better thanks to the brand's 48-volt-powered active roll technology.

Owners of this Bentayga S will also benefit from an additional 'Enhanced Sports Mode' that improves the throttle response, steering feel, overall stability, and even the turn-in dynamics.

These changes will surely enhance the feel and experience, but do note that the automaker has also increased the SUV's damping stiffness by 15 per cent for that dynamic character.

Nonetheless, an All-Terrain Specification option offers six off-road modes available on-demand, and a wading depth of 19.6-inch, if you were to worry about getting your shoes wet.

But would you really take this off the road? May be on to a track, especially with such sportier looks, blacked-out chrome accents, dark-tinted headlights and tail lamps, and silver tones for that contrast.

Look at those absolutely smashing-looking alloy wheels with the new sickle-type design pattern. These 22-inch alloys are massive and give the SUV a much better stance than the other models.

Needless to say, its cabin is packed with the most luxurious elements along with Alcantara and 'S' embroidered in key areas for that exclusive treatment.