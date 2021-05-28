CarWale
    Bentley Bentayga S - Now in pictures

    Ninad Ambre

    If you've always known Bentley for bringing in super-luxurious saloons, you are right! They did change things with the advent of the Bentayga SUV, while still keeping the luxury quotient at its finest. But, if everything posh and nothing sporty is the impression, the new Bentayga S will surprise you! It's fast, it's loud, and these pictures will give you an idea about its high-performance looks.

    Bentley Bentayga Right Side View

    Bentley has blended sportiness with its brand's renowned luxury appeal to introduce this S trim of the Bentayga sport utility vehicle. That said, it's still quite a posh SUV with sporty bits.

    Bentley Bentayga Right Rear Three Quarter

    Heightened agility and dynamic performance are the essence behind the inception of this version, and the British carmaker has specially curated this version with this in mind.

    Bentley Bentayga Right Front Three Quarter

    Though the engine powering the SUV is the same 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 producing 542bhp and 770Nm of torque, a new sports exhaust system lends it a roaring soundtrack.

    Bentley Bentayga Left Rear Three Quarter

    And it's not just about making an arrival with a roar, this S trim is said to handle corners much better thanks to the brand's 48-volt-powered active roll technology.

    Bentley Bentayga Front View

    Owners of this Bentayga S will also benefit from an additional 'Enhanced Sports Mode' that improves the throttle response, steering feel, overall stability, and even the turn-in dynamics.

    Bentley Bentayga Left Rear Three Quarter

    These changes will surely enhance the feel and experience, but do note that the automaker has also increased the SUV's damping stiffness by 15 per cent for that dynamic character.

    Bentley Bentayga Left Front Three Quarter

    Nonetheless, an All-Terrain Specification option offers six off-road modes available on-demand, and a wading depth of 19.6-inch, if you were to worry about getting your shoes wet.

    Bentley Bentayga Right Rear Three Quarter

    But would you really take this off the road? May be on to a track, especially with such sportier looks, blacked-out chrome accents, dark-tinted headlights and tail lamps, and silver tones for that contrast.

    Bentley Bentayga Wheel

    Look at those absolutely smashing-looking alloy wheels with the new sickle-type design pattern. These 22-inch alloys are massive and give the SUV a much better stance than the other models.

    Bentley Bentayga Dashboard

    Needless to say, its cabin is packed with the most luxurious elements along with Alcantara and 'S' embroidered in key areas for that exclusive treatment.

    Bentley Bentayga
    ₹ 4.10 Crore onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Bentley Bentayga Gallery

