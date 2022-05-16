New Bentley Bentayga EWB breaks cover

- Bentley Bentayga EWB adds an extra 180mm of space for rear seat occupants

- The model gains a number of new features and minor exterior tweaks

Bentley has pulled the covers off the Bentayga EWB ahead of customer deliveries that are scheduled to begin in Q4 2022. The carmaker aims to boost sales of the already high in demand SUV from Crewe, England.

Coming to the dimensions, the Bentley Benatyga EWB measures 5322mm in length, with the wheelbase rated at 3175, up 180mm from the 2175mm in the standard model. Bentley is said to have made changes to multiple panels in order to accommodate the extra space, rounding off to a total of over 2,500 new parts. Apart from the longer dimensions, the model receives exterior updates in the form of a new Vertical Vane grille, and new 22-inch, 10-spoke alloy wheels finished in a mirror-polished design.

On the inside is where the most significant updates to the Bentley Bentayga EWB lie. The SUV gets what the brand calls ‘Airline seats’, which is claimed to be the most advanced seat ever fitted to a vehicle. It features 22 ways of adjustments, an auto-climate sensing system with 177 individual pressure changes across six zones. In Relax mode, the seat can recline to 40 degrees, and the front passenger seat is motored forward while a leather trim footrest deploys from its back. In business mode, this seat moves into its most upright position to make work on the move more convenient.

A few other notable features of the Bentley Bentayga Extended Wheel Base (EWB) include heated rear door and center arm-rest for the first time in the Bentayga range and making its debut in the entire Bentley range, power closing doors. The British marquee offers three seating configurations, including a new 4+1 layout, apart from the four-seat and five-seat layouts.

Propelling the Bentley Bentayga EWB is a 4.0-litre, twin-turbo V8 mill that produces 542bhp and 770Nm of torque. Mated to an eight-speed automatic gearbox, the SUV can sprint to 100kmph from a standstill in 4.6 seconds, all the way up to a top speed of 290kmph. The company offers 24 billion (yes, you read that right) trim combinations, thus resulting in a specification that would run into trillions, making almost every unit of the Bentayga EWB unique.