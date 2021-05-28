Top 5 powerful petrol compact SUVs in India

The sub-four-metre SUV segment is one of the roaring spaces in the Indian car market. With almost every major car manufacturer wanting a piece of the pie, the Indian car buyers have a sea of SUVs to choose from. While looks, safety ratings, features, and creature comfort are some of the principal points that Indian car buyers look out for, performance from the engines is something that matters the most. We have listed out the top five SUVs with the most powerful gasoline powertrains in the group.

Ford EcoSport

Introducing the concept of compact SUVs to the Indian buyers, Ford launched the EcoSport in India in 2013. The EcoSport, despite being a 1.5-litre three-cylinder naturally-aspirated, has the most powerful petrol engine of the lot. It churns out 121bhp and 149Nm of torque and can be had with a five-speed manual and a six-speed automatic transmission. The free-revving characteristic of this motor with absolutely no lag outshines many of the turbo-petrol rivals in the segment. The ARAI fuel efficiency figures are decent too with the manual guise returning 15.9kmpl and the automatic slightly lower at 14.7kmpl.

Tata Nexon

The Tata Nexon stands second in our list with its 1.2-litre three-cylinder turbocharged Revotron engine that puts out 118bhp and 170Nm torque. Although the difference in power figures is marginal when compared to the EcoSport, the turbo lag is discernible and lacks the grunt at low speeds. It might not be the peppiest but recoups with a smooth and steady power delivery past 2,500rpm that won't leave you wanting for more. Available with a six-speed manual and a six-speed AMT unit, the Nexon has an ARAI-claimed fuel efficiency of 17.4kmpl.

Hyundai Venue

The Hyundai Venue along with its Korean cousin offers a platter of engine and gearbox options. The brawniest of them is the 1.0-litre turbo GDi petrol motor that belts out 118bhp and 172Nm of torque. It is refined, quiet, and has decent firepower to keep things interesting. And with the option to select from a six-speed manual, seven-speed DCT, and a six-speed iMT gearbox, it is hard not to consider the Venue.

Kia Sonet

The Sonet is the new kid on the block and adopts the same powertrain options as on the Venue. It gets the similar 1.0-litre turbo petrol engine generating 118bhp/172Nm torque with a seven-speed DCT and an iMT unit but misses out on the old-school three-pedal manual transmission as on the Venue. Now, even though the figures are close to that of the Nexon, the turbo on the Sonet provides a strong mid-range that results in a seamless driving experience.

Mahindra XUV300

The Mahindra XUV300's 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol engine is one of the most understated but refined motors in the market. With a power delivery of 109bhp and 200Nm of torque, it goes about doing everything that's asked of it without any hassle in a true gentlemanly manner. Add it to the convenience of a six-speed manual and a six-speed AMT gearbox, the XUV300 makes for a plausible proposition.